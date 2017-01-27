We have ourselves to blame if Zambia fully grows into a one party state

By Brian Kapalayi
The biggest asset in any political order is the oneness and openness to deal with national issues through a free press. For this significant national asset to uphold the values of strong and permanent features of democratic practice the people of Zambia should not allow anybody to invert or temper with it, otherwise all will be lost.
Basically, it’s pivotal to note that Zambians have a duty to define the real objective as a tool with which to mold the nation into proper social transformation, economic growth and national building that should stand the test of time for the present and posterity. I want to believe that we Zambians have a tendency of believing in whatever decision or policy formulated by our government as opposed to assessing these steps, to us whatever has been said or step taken by the government is what is true when in fact not.
The pre-mid and post elections for august 2016 will perhaps go down in the history of Zambia has the most eventful period since time immemorial. We all saw the selectivism attitude exhibited by these media houses as they were compelled to selling certain political party representatives thereby oppressing and suppressing others from airing out there views in order for them to canvass for votes. When you critically delve into the characteristic of a dictatorship, you will discover that the above qualifies and this was welcomed by us Zambia. For example, the shunting down of Muvi Tv,Post Newspaer,Komboni Radio,Itezi Itezi Radio, the list is endless.
Unprecedented levels of violence was the order of the day, young and old people especially the youths(both sex) where busy exchanging punches, stoning each other, killing each other at a time they needed to reflect, introspect and exchange ideas and policies which would have eventually culminated into this country being a middle income country. The conduct of the courts in discharging their duties was worrisome such that damages were left which have caused injuries not only to themselves but to all of us.
I think it’s time we started looking at issues on a bigger perspective and see to it that we assess most of these policies been formulated, provide checks and balances in a more diligent manner as opposed to blindly supporting issues which will in turn destroy the economy and us as whole.
Its become a case of the emperor’s new clothes!
manluche
January 27, 2017 at 9:54 pm
Progressive Zambians both in PF and Opposition Parties have to stop illegitimate Lungu’s emerging Dictatorship. Visionless,Lawless and Violent Illegitimate Lungu has to be stopped at all costs. With illegitimate Lungu at the helm Zambia is doomed. Lungu has no respect for Rule of War, Property and Human Rights. If Zambian s accept Petitioners’Rights to be violated then Zambia will cease to a Constitutional Democracy. Lungu’s One Party State Dictatorship must be stopped in the same way Yahya Jammeh’s 22 years of misrule in Gambia was stopped.
Lombe
January 27, 2017 at 10:55 pm
All Right thinking Zambians who believe in Constitutional Democracy should support HH & GBM in their fight for Constitutional Democracy and Legality. Lungu is an illegitimate President becoz his INAUGURATION is not only Illegal but Unconstitutional in terms of Zambia’s Electoral Code of Conduct and the Amended Constitution. On this basis AU & SADC if they believe in Constitutional Democracy they should de-recognise President Lungu until the Petition is heard and determine and the Court declares him a Winner of the 2016 Presidential Election. In contrast the AU,ECOWAS,UN and SADC should recognize President Adama Barrow not only becoz he was declared the Winner of the Dec1 Election but becoz he was legally and Constitutionally elected President of Gambia. President Barrow’s inauguration is perfectly legal as it was done in the Gambian Embassy in Senegal. That Embassy is an extension of the Gambian Territory so he was inaugurated on Gambian soil. SADC should take a que from Ecowas and enforce the timely hearing of the Petition so that the Will of the Zambian People is respected and upheld otherwise Lungu’s nascent Dictatorship will be allowed to grow and Zambia’s Constitutional Democracy will die.
Zulu
January 28, 2017 at 4:46 am
How i hate Edgar Lungu’ s dirty tendencies in these lines and then claim himself to be a Christian. Which Christ does he pray and represent by the way ? Edgar Lungu if left to continue with his evil practices will turn this country into something else. But Almighty God is watching whatever evil rests in Edgar Lungu’ s heart and His intervention will be final. Lungu is the worst dictator this country has ever had and he hides in the church conceal his discipleship in Lucifer.
Chaamwe Mutinta
January 28, 2017 at 4:48 am
Illegitimate Lungu’s main objective is to establish a One Party State so that he can misrule Zambia for a long time to come just like his Compatriots like Mu7,Mugabe,Jammeh etc.That is why Lungu is already talking of 2021 Elections hoping People’s focus will move from 2016 to 2021. The starting point is to fight Lungu’s illegitimacy.The Petition should not be about HH,GBM and UPND but a National Concern. Lungu should not be allowed to get away with this Electoral Theft and Coup detat. We should all lobby SADC,AU and ECOWAS to force Lungu to allow the Petition to be heard and determined urgently. We commend HH & GBM for fighting for their Constitutional Rights to be heard in Court. Clearly Lungu did not win the 2016 Elections and has merely usurped power and is currently ruling Zambia illegally. Lungu is illegitimate becoz his INAUGURATION was not only Illegal but Unconstitutional. Lungu must be forced to follow the Yahya Jammeh way b4 he becomes a fully fledged Dictator like Mu7 and Mugabe.
Ndulo
January 28, 2017 at 6:35 am
Tongas,Lozis,Kaondes,Lundas,Luvales please rise up and defend your integrity because nobody will.Form your own state as was before 1911.Federation was reversed why can’t Northern Rhodesia be reversed. You have all it takes to be a state why should be treated like second class citizens.
Advocate
January 28, 2017 at 12:32 pm
Advocate ukafwa nechikonko. Show me or remind me of a Luvale, Lunda or Kaonde who has ever tokt of the barotse thing. Google and read the Boluvale commission then u will know why the above distinguished tribes have never voiced about yo barotse.
As for Tongas forget!! Tongas can never and will never be ruled by a King who is not a descendant of King Solomon. Only a Jew can reign over Tongas (All bantu botatwe inclusive), Nsengas and Shonas of northern Zimbabwe. These 3 tribes are one and the same kingdom of Judah. They came from Yerusalem whereas u Luyis/ Lozis came from kwazulu natal fleeing Shaka’s madness.
So yo Litunga with due respect can never rule my people (Jews) bcoz he is not a Jew so yo so called Barotse is a dead dream. Count us OUT and get a life!!!
Jerabo
January 28, 2017 at 7:22 pm
Iwe ci Jerabo, just shut up, cikala cobe wanunka mu kanwa swenke. It’ s not your business to indulge into our delicate matter, okay. By the way, who do you think you are ? A simple Edgar Lungu worshiper, my foot. To hell with you please !!!
Twelo Mukalati
January 29, 2017 at 8:01 am
We planted a seed of hope and prosperity at Independence and today all that we have is a nation devoid of leadership due our ethical affliation mindedness.
Desktop
January 28, 2017 at 2:33 pm
Actually there are so many things that have undermined the Zambian onstitutional. Am wondering on the nullified members of Parliament like Mwanakatwe lady Margret and her colleagues they are still masquerading as MPs. Why? Whats the way way forward? Are Opposition seats that were nullified also masquerading? these are serious violation of the constitutoin by rulling party. Please Lawyer Edgar Lungu interpret the constitution for Zambians and be honest.
Zambia
January 29, 2017 at 10:07 am
Zambian Constitution I meant
Zambia
January 29, 2017 at 10:09 am
The PF party started tribal hatred, its Ministers continued campaigning from their offices and now MPs nullified by courts of law continue as though nothing happened!
This Zambia under President Lungu is different country now!
What kind of leadership is this which breaks laws at will?
We are certainly not safe anymore!
Leadership is a serious matter
January 29, 2017 at 10:38 am
Sad what man can do. The future can either be bright or dark depending on what we choose to do at this point in time. God must judge our actions and He must do it ASAP.
kasongo Wabaluba
January 29, 2017 at 2:51 pm
When the executive silences the voices of opposition in all media, how do we stop this 3rd Term Madness other than becoming violent and start killing each other? The seeds of violence have been sown by the executive through its undemocratic actions and disregard of law and respect for the rights of all citizens.
Mwaba
January 29, 2017 at 3:47 pm
Agreed, Lungu is stopping free speech and he has already moved to the next step. Now he is in control of the media he is putting his hand on the control of our companies that hold our natural resources and are the only way to bring revenue to the country. He is making us do what is best for him and not what is best for the country and it should be stopped.
ZCCM-IH 4 Zambia
February 3, 2017 at 9:17 am