Warning: Great East Road cracks

Those traveling to Luangwa be careful the road has developed cracks due to the heavy rains.
These are NOT USUAL cracks due to heavy rainfall, but due to a serious geological event working its way from the Red Sea near Ethiopia down along the Great Rift Valley onto the Muchinga Escapment onto South Africa. A similar crack has appeared in South Africa running North to South. This fault is as predicted many years back that Africa would be divided into two parts, and there would be a sea between the two parts. Eastern Province and part of Muchinga/ Northern Provinces would be torn away from the rest of Zambia!
The saddest part about Zambia is that we have NOT invested heavily into science and technology. I am not talking about computers and cell-phones, but heavy sciences, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and other similar areas such as Geology, and all Engineering fields. We have had too many year under useless leaderships whose agenda has been to only take care of their tummies and nothing for to make Zambia better in the sciences and technology!
Mwaba
February 14, 2017 at 8:06 am