Wada: Let people judge my one year as Chipolopolo boss

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda says the people will be the best judges of his one year record at the helm of the Zambia national team.
Nyirenda told Fazfootball.com that he believes with the back to back wins over Algeria in the race to the 2018 FIFA World Cup the route was clearer for Zambia.
The Chipolopolo trainer’s record since taking up the hot seat stands at nine wins, four losses and five draws.
“I think we are now living up to our words despite the doubting Thomases, some of them are just sponsored to doubt. We do not care about them, we care about our plan and that is what we are going to follow,” he said.
He said that the Nigeria game will determine how far the team can go in the race to Russia.
“We just have to train hard, we are going to prepare for them. We have been talking to FAZ I think they are also interested to camp the team outside Zambia, if it comes, it will be a bonus to the players.”
Nyirenda was cool headed about the bashing he occasionally receives from the fans.
“Fans will always be fans, whatever you do is not good enough to them until they see the fruits,” he said.
“The path is now clear we are getting there. The Nigeria game will determine the way forward.”
Nyirenda oversaw back to back victories over Algeria in the Russia 2018 campaign winning 3-1 at home on Saturday and 1-0 away in Constantine.
Zambia’s next assignment is in Nigeria on October 7 in Uyo.
WEDSON NYIRENDA’s RECORD
1-2018 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP B QUALIFIER
09/10/2016
Ndola
Zambia 1(Collins Mbesuma 70′)- Nigeria 2(18-Alex Iwobi 36′,
14-Iheanacho Kelechi 45′)
2-FRIENDLY
05/11/2016
Harare
Zimbabwe 1(Teenage Hadebe 54′)- Zambia 0
3-FRIENDLY
08/11/2016
Kampala
Uganda 0- Zambia 1(Chisamba Lungu 24′)
4-2018 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP B QUALIFIER
12/11/2016
Limbe
Cameroon 1(Vincent Aboubakar 45′ pen)- Zambia 1(Collins Mbesuma 33′)
5-FRIENDLY
26/03/2017
NationalSports Stadium, Harare
Zimbabwe 0- Zambia 0
6-FRIEN-DLY
04/06/2017
Libreville
Gabon 0- Zambia 0
7-2017 AFCON GROUP K QUALIFIER
10/06/2017
Ndola
Zambia 0- Mozambique 1(Stanley Ratifo 90′)
8-FRIENDLY
13/06/2017
Moruleng
South Africa 1(Leboheng Manyama 22′)-Zambia 2(Brian Mwila 72′,Lubinda
Mundia 79′)
9-COSAFA CUP QUARTERFINAL
01/07/2017
Botswana 1 (Seakanyeng 79’) Zambia 2 (Mwila 10’, Shonga 70’)
10-COSAFA CUP SEMIFINAL
02/07/2017
Rustenburg
ZAMBIA 4(B. Mwila 44
Shonga 45’+2′, 68′,-
Jack Chirwa 56′(P)-Tanzania 2(Nyoni 16 Msvua 84)
11-COSAFA CUP
09/07/2017
Rustenburg
Zimbabwe 3(Knox Mutizwa 22′,Talent Chawapiwa 55′, Ocean Mushure
67′)-Zambia 1(Lubinda Mundia 39′)
12-2018 CHAN QUALIFIER
1st rnd,1st leg
16/07/2017
Lobamba
Swaziland 0- Zambia 4(Clatous Chama 17’47’pen, Brian Mwila
26′,Fackson Kapumbu 81′)
13-22/07/2017
CHAN 1ST RND, FINAL LEG QUALIFIER
National Heroes Stadium,Lusaka
Zambia 3(Justin Shonga 2′, Brian Mwila 41′,Simon Silwimba 45+2)- Swaziland 0
*Zambia advance 7-0 on agg
14-FRIENDLY
05/08/2017
WOODLANDS STADIUM, LUSAKA
Zambia 0-Ethiopia 0
15-2018 CHAN FINAL ROUND,FIRST LEG QUALIFIER
12/08/2017
Buffaloes City Stadium,East London
South Africa 2(Gift Motupa 31′, Mario Booysen 47′)-Zambia 2(Martin
Phiri 61′,Augustine Mulenga 90)
16-2018 CHAN FINAL QUAILFER
20/08/2017
Levy Mwanawasa Stadium,Ndola
Zambia 2(Justin Shonga 79′ 82′)-South Africa 0
17-2018 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP B QUALIFIER
Date: 02/09/2017
Venue: National Heroes Stadium,Lusaka, Zambia
ZAMBIA 3(Brian Mwila 6′ 32, Enock Mwepu 88′)-ALGERIA 1(Yacine Brahimi 53′)
18-2018 FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP B QUALIFIER
05/09/2017
Constantine
Algeria 0- Zambia 1 (Patson Daka 65′).
