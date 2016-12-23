Voting patterns in Zambia since 1991

Eastern Province: In 1991, it voted for UNIP’s KK, 1996 UNIP boycotted the elections and a number of seats were won on independents and MMD did sangwapo too, in 2001, the province largely voted for Tilyenji Kaunda’s UNIP, Christone Tembo’s FDD, Godfrey Miyanda’s Heritage. In 2006, again the pattern was the same like in 2001 with a few MMD due to RB as MMD veep then. In 2008 Presidential elections, the province overwhelming voted for Rupiah Bwezani Banda while in 2011 again it was RB. In 2015 elections, the province voted for Edgar Lungu and so is in 2016.
Southern province in 1991, it voted for MMD’s Chiluba and so was in 1996. In 2001, 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2015 and 2016, it voted for UPND’s Mazoka and HH respectively.
CB: 1991, 2001 voted for MMD’s Chiluba but things started changing in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016 when the province overwhelming voted for PF.
Lusaka: 1991, 1996 voted for MMD while in 2001 it voted for FDD and UPND. 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016 voted for PF except that the rural Lusaka has been mostly a shared vote
Northern: 1991, 1996, 2001 it was MMD’s Chiluba and Mwanawasa. In 2006 it was predominantly PF and MMD while 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016 it was PF.
Now the Commission of Inquiry on voting pattern can start analysing why the patterns have been like that.
I will end here for now!!!
By MacDonald Chipenzi
BEMBAS, NGONIS AND CHEWAS HAVE NEVER VOTED A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WHO IS NOT THEIR RELATIVE, BUT TONGAS, LOZIS, KAONDES, LUVALES AND LUNDAS HAVE.THEY WERE THE ONLY ZAMBIAN GROUPING WHICH ACCEPTED WHITE PEOPLE IN ZAMBIA.
Jata Nailuma
December 24, 2016 at 4:51 am
Was Mwanawasa Ngoni Bemba or Chewa?
Ka Macdonald useless analysis
Mimbulu
December 24, 2016 at 10:31 am