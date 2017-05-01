Vote me out in 2021, Lungu tells Zambians

President Edgar Lungu has told Zambians to vote him in 2021 elections when the country holds elections for the decisions he has made.

Addressing a Labour Day gathering in Lusaka this morning, May 1, 2017, President Lungu says if it is a wrong decision to increase electricity tariffs then Zambians should vote him out.

President Lungu who was still speaking when publishing this story acknowledged that the economy was not doing well. He said the economy will collapse if he will not increase the tarrifs by 75%.

“Its a very painful decisions to do but I have no option,” President Lungu said in response to Zambia Congress of Trade Union who advised him against effecting the increase.

President Lungu says the increase of electricity tariffs is non negotiable adding that his government will go ahead to increase electricity by 75% to save the county’s economy from totally collapsing.

He also said his government intends to create 200,000 decent jobs as the country awaits for the 500,000 job’s promised in 2015 and the recently promised 1, 000, 000 jobs.

This comes amid increase in essential commodities such as the price for the country’s main food, mealie meal.