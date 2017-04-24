VJ is telling the region that Zambia is on fire, complains Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga commonly known as VJ has been going round countries in Southern Africa asking Heads of State to intervene in the Zambian situation that the country is on fire.
VJ, according to President Lungu is lobbying the Southern Africa leaders to intervene and demand for the released of treason charged opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.
President Lungu charged that VJ was denting the image of the country and wondered why the Zambian Embassies have allowed him to do so.
He has urged VJ to meet him at State House if he is man enough so that they discuss saying as far as he is concerned Zambia is peaceful.
VJ has been to Swaziland, Lesotho and he will be heading to Tanzania next week.
And Special Assistant to the president for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has disclosed that the President has since held a closed door meeting with VJ in order to get to the truth of the matter.
During the meeting, the President and the veteran politician discussed a wide range of issues emphasising the need for dialogue and national unity.
President Lungu was speaking today, Monday, 24th April 2017 when he swore in new High Commissioner to Malawi Dr John Phiri at State House.
He is doing right, since Lungu does not want to listen to his local elders and people. If that will help promote democracy then let it be so.
Zambian
April 24, 2017 at 2:52 pm
Lungu is a 1st Class thug and a hypocrite. I do not know why the Zambian Intelligence services allowed such a creep to be president without a wide spread campaign to tell Zambians the truth about him. Zambia has been dragged to the past with a party which is myopic in office headed by a guy whose mindset is next to that of a cockroach!
Mulubwa
April 24, 2017 at 3:02 pm
With so much corruption and shameless power hungry rulers in Africa, countries like Zambia which is still reeling from the aftershocks of last years’ disputed election results, there is a need for the citizens to demand from government to acquire an electoral system that produces results the same day. France for example that voted yesterday, with more than 46 million voters received their results same day of voting. Zambia can do the same.
We can not excuse ourselves saying France is a developed country and Zambia has no money, that is not true, withdrawing from ICC is neither an emergency nor an issue in Zambia. The money purported to be spent on the useless ICC issue, had we wise leaders, could be spent on issues that affects the whole nation – like solving the electoral problems than trying to redeem themselves from prosecution.
Zambia will never develop has long as the country is in a mess, and this mess will never go away by suppression, it will only get bigger.
Life experience
April 24, 2017 at 4:31 pm
Vj is a fool who no sane person can trust , look at his siblings
Zama
April 24, 2017 at 4:37 pm
Why is Lungu paranoid about the Political Crisis in Zambia?Its Lungu who threatened a State of Emergency becoz of the Arson Attacks across the country. Now Lungu has changed his mind and says that Zambia is peaceful. Lungu should listen to what the Catholic Bishops have told him. Imprisoning or killing the Petitioners will not cure Lungu’s illegitimacy and neither will it kill the Petition.Aĺl SADC Countries have Ambassadors in Lusaka and know exactly what is going in Zambia. The Raid on HH’s House and the Mongu Motorcade Rage went viral on the internet so SADC Member Countries know that Rule of Law in Zambia has broken down and there is Gross Human Rights Violations by the Illegitimate Lungu Regime post the 2016 Disputed and Petitioned Elections. SADC Countries know that Lungu has been blocking the Hearing of the Petition. SADC and AU we hope will intervene b4 Lungu drives Zambia into a Civil War. AU and SADC need to mediate the Election and Petition Dispute b4 they see dead bodies on Zambian streets.We hope VJ gave Lungu some useful advice but will the Dictator listen.Lungu by now should know that there is no solution to the Zambian Crisis without Hearing the Petition. No Petition Hearing,No Recognition and No Foreign Financial Assistance Economic ,Financial and Travel Sanctions beckons for Lungu and his Cabal.
Mwansa
April 24, 2017 at 4:57 pm
Hopping there was no brown envelope to zip the famous veteran lips.
Chale
April 24, 2017 at 5:09 pm
That’s the problem you are the President and you are told that VJ is doing that instead of being Depromatic as President call VJ silently and talk privately than announcing false news to the World only to be told its not true awe mwandi we are in trouble mwelesa twafweni.
kayezs
April 24, 2017 at 5:30 pm