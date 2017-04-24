VJ is telling the region that Zambia is on fire, complains Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga commonly known as VJ has been going round countries in Southern Africa asking Heads of State to intervene in the Zambian situation that the country is on fire.

VJ, according to President Lungu is lobbying the Southern Africa leaders to intervene and demand for the released of treason charged opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

President Lungu charged that VJ was denting the image of the country and wondered why the Zambian Embassies have allowed him to do so.

He has urged VJ to meet him at State House if he is man enough so that they discuss saying as far as he is concerned Zambia is peaceful.

VJ has been to Swaziland, Lesotho and he will be heading to Tanzania next week.

And Special Assistant to the president for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has disclosed that the President has since held a closed door meeting with VJ in order to get to the truth of the matter.

During the meeting, the President and the veteran politician discussed a wide range of issues emphasising the need for dialogue and national unity.

President Lungu was speaking today, Monday, 24th April 2017 when he swore in new High Commissioner to Malawi Dr John Phiri at State House.