Villa Mbanandi Lodge, your destination in Serenje

Villa Mbanandi Lodge is located in Serenje, Central province, 409 Kilometres North of Lusaka. It is one of the top lodges in Serenje district.

It is on Plot 71, Nganswa Road just a Kilometre from Serenje town centre.

Villa Mbanandi Lodge offers quality accommodation that meet different type of clients.

All the rooms are self-contained, with flat Television screens connected to satellite channels and free internet wifi.

The rooms are also air-conditioned with fridges, work desks and tea-making facility.

The lodge has a restaurant which offers both local and international dishes. It is open upto 22:00 hours.

The lodge has a big hall suitable for both corporate and social events such as conferences, workshops, weddings etc with sitting capacity of 300 people.

The Lodges has beautiful gardens just next to the bar providing a conducive environment for relaxation.

The bar is well stocked with a variety of alcohol and a big screen best for soccer lovers.

The Lodge can be contacted on +260 977 343 090 or +260 966 140 096 or +260 955 441 367, email [email protected] or [email protected]