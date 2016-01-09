Villa Mbanandi Lodge, your destination in Serenje

Villa Mbanandi Lodge is located in Serenje, Central province, 409 Kilometres North of Lusaka. It is one of the top lodges in Serenje district.
It is on Plot 71, Nganswa Road just a Kilometre from Serenje town centre.
Villa Mbanandi Lodge offers quality accommodation that meet different type of clients.
All the rooms are self-contained, with flat Television screens connected to satellite channels and free internet wifi.
The rooms are also air-conditioned with fridges, work desks and tea-making facility.
The lodge has a restaurant which offers both local and international dishes. It is open upto 22:00 hours.
The lodge has a big hall suitable for both corporate and social events such as conferences, workshops, weddings etc with sitting capacity of 300 people.
The Lodges has beautiful gardens just next to the bar providing a conducive environment for relaxation.
The bar is well stocked with a variety of alcohol and a big screen best for soccer lovers.
The Lodge can be contacted on +260 977 343 090 or +260 966 140 096 or +260 955 441 367, email [email protected] or [email protected]
Fabulous Lodge so far in serenje.
Errick Briggs
January 19, 2016 at 9:33 pm
Please put tissues in the toilets. Last was there I ended up with amashinsha mwitoloshi. And also ensure toilets are fluashable. The last room I checked in the toilets was full of shit.
jikata
February 19, 2016 at 10:01 am
y go wth amashinsha when there waswater there,please even if u use tissue try by all mean to wash yo pussy with water that is hygienic
zamzam
February 22, 2016 at 2:50 pm
[url=http://www.wtobrand.com/otyj14.html]フランスのタブの歴史は古く、第一個の置時計は、フランス人の制作。16世纪のフランスカルバン宗教を経験した運動を招き、大量のプロテスタント時計職人逃亡スイス避難、時計の製造業はスイスゆっくり形成した後も、気候、スーパーコピースイスから平和中立を避け、世界第一次大戦で、第二次世界大戦、悠久の歴史を超えた表のフランス、ドイツ以来、成就した今日のスイスタブ業。[/url]
フランスのタブの歴史は古く、第一個の置時計は、フランス人の制作。16世纪のフランスカルバン宗教を経験した運動を招き、大量のプロテスタント時計職人逃亡スイス避難、時計の製造業
March 1, 2016 at 1:02 pm
[url=http://www.ooobag.com/watch/franckmuller/tonneau/6df2d4b8c64fb4c0.html]スーパーコピーブランド激安ショッピングモール!ブランドスーパーコピー品ごとにぱっと見て全然違わないほどの外観を持ち、手触りも同じである。当店スーパーコピーブランド商品とともに、高品質と安心をお届けいたします！スーパーコピー 代引きN品をご 購入の方は、こちらへ.弊社は正規品と同等品質のコピー品を低価で お客様に提供します!すべての商品は品質2年無料保証です。100%実物写真ですし、品質が完璧です!”ブランド財布偽物財布コピー ルイヴィトン財布偽物良質なスーパーコピー品を創造します！当社のスーパーコピー代引き、スーコピー腕時計は他社のものより品質がよくて、価格も安いです[/url]
スーパーコピーブランド激安ショッピングモール!ブランドスーパーコピー品ごとにぱっと見て全然違わないほどの外観を持ち、手触りも同じである。当店スーパーコピーブランド商品とと
March 1, 2016 at 1:03 pm
[url=http://www.eevance.com/tokei/vuitton/index.html]ビトンコピー,グッチコピー,エルメスコピー,シャネルコピーを初め世界中 有名なスーパーコピーブランドを激安で通販しております，自1854年以来、見物する今のルイヴィトンは優れた品質、傑出なアイデアと工芸ファッション旅行芸術の象徴。製品のシリーズを含むハンドバッグ、旅行用品、小型皮具スーパーコピーブランド、スカーフやアクセサリー、履物、成衣、腕時計、高級ジュエリーや個性的なカスタマイズサービスなど。これらの製品を大切にし、代表しているのはルイヴィトンは卓越した工芸の承諾。スーパーコピーブランドルイヴィトン公式サイトでは、製品は男性、さんLVハンドバッグ、バッグ、財布、靴、腕時計、ベルト、宝石など、もっと新型LV製品画像価格及びLouis Vuittonブランドと完璧な技術、ルイヴィトン中国公式サイトにログインしてください！[/url]
ビトンコピー,グッチコピー,エルメスコピー,シャネルコピーを初め世界中 有名なスーパーコピーブランドを激安で通販しております，自1854年以来、見物する今のルイヴィトンは優れた品質
March 1, 2016 at 1:03 pm
[url=http://www.gowatchs.com/brand-189.html]私は、私が私がどれくらいのスポーツ好きの言うことができるかどうかわからない。スポーツと腕時計：それらの2つのブラケットは、私がこれまでに持っていたと思いますあらゆる趣味を含みます。とマンチェスターの中心から20分で育ちました。パネライスーパーコピーサッカーの重要な歯のエスケープホイールにとって重要であると言っているように私に言います。しかし、私は、ブローヴァマンチェスターユナイテッドクラブウォッチについて聞いたとき、私は興奮よりも神経質でした。私はしばしば私の2つの大好きな分野の融合について疑問にふけっていました、私がどのようにアリゾナ・カージナルスロゴは、贅沢な腕時計のダイヤルの上で高級に見えさせる、というトロントメープルリーフスのバッジの可能性を考えてクラウンに愛国的な見えないのか不思議と国民の巻き毛の「w」またはkiddishにクールに見えますストラップにエンボス加工したならば？私は唯一の失敗は、大胆な生意気なスポーツのしるしとの組み合わせを待ち受けていたと推測しました、そして洗練された文化的な腕時計のデザインとした。しかし、ブローバ私が間違っていますか？[/url]
私は、私が私がどれくらいのスポーツ好きの言うことができるかどうかわからない。スポーツと腕時計：それらの2つのブラケットは、私がこれまでに持っていたと思いますあらゆる趣味を
March 1, 2016 at 1:04 pm
[url=http://www.gginza.com/%E6%99%82%E8%A8%88/%E3%83%AD%E3%83%AC%E3%83%83%E3%82%AF%E3%82%B9/sky-dweller/11fb3142383abdfc.html]ロレックススーパーコピーまず第一に、私はそれが設計によると思い、2時位置のアップライトである。それで、だけでなく、我々はプッシャがクラウンの側面の一つに落ちました、我々はまた、さまざまな形をしている、カーブして優雅にケースの側から上がっている。実は、あなたがクラウンの下で見るならば、あなたは実はそこで始まるホーン形状を見ることができる、クラウンを通して続けた。はい、それは少し変わった何か突き出たプッシャーのような事例から見ることです、しかし、私は彼らがここで作成されたデザインを評価します。また、メモ？プッシャーにうまく丸められたので、私はそれでシャツをカフに引っかかっている問題を経験しませんでした、あるいはそれを感じていた私の手首に掘られるようです。[/url]
ロレックススーパーコピーまず第一に、私はそれが設計によると思い、2時位置のアップライトである。それで、だけでなく、我々はプッシャがクラウンの側面の一つに落ちました、我々は
March 1, 2016 at 1:04 pm
[url=http://www.gginza.com/%E3%82%A2%E3%83%90%E3%82%A6%E3%83%88/item_2.html]私にとっては、2015年年間カレンダーiwcの腕時計の最も印象的な要素の運動である。オメガスーパーコピー後に大44.2mmワイドケースと、広大なサファイアクリスタル窓を通して、あなたは近代的な機械の腕時計運動の自社製キャリバー52850 iwcの素晴らしい例であることを見ます。iwcの米国の運動のアーキテクチャの範囲内で種々の谷と山の深い見方を与えることは素晴らしい仕事をしました。と運動を取り上げた事例の多くは、大きなプラスである。[/url]
私にとっては、2015年年間カレンダーiwcの腕時計の最も印象的な要素の運動である。オメガスーパーコピー後に大44.2mmワイドケースと、広大なサファイアクリスタル窓を通して、あなたは近
March 1, 2016 at 1:05 pm
Jikata we really apologize for that…we hope if you came this time you will be able to find the best services so far in serenje..Kindly lodge in any complaints that you may have at our welcoming receptionist….Serving you better is our main Aim
mwape robert
April 28, 2017 at 7:28 pm
バラエティあふれる素敵な時計のお店【時計の恋人】
楽天年間1位の雑誌掲載イタリアクロノグラフ あす楽
オフィスでも大活躍！女子度がアガる腕時計が集結★
ビジネス用やオシャレコーデ用に使える腕時計をご紹介！
パテックフィリップスーパーコピー,パテックフィリップ時計コピー,スーパーコピー 時計
グッチ ブランドコピー
グッチ ブランドコピー
August 19, 2017 at 8:30 pm
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found
a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab
inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 3:54 pm
Very good post. I’m going through many of these issues as well..
iphone 5 contract
September 6, 2017 at 3:28 am
It’s very effortless to find out any topic on web as compared to textbooks, as
I found this article at this web page.
greatest real estate
September 7, 2017 at 4:37 am
Because the admin of this web page is working, no doubt very rapidly it will be renowned,
due to its feature contents.
real deal about real estate
September 7, 2017 at 7:44 am
Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog based on the same topics you discuss and would love
to have you share some stories/information. I know my
readers would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely
interested, feel free to shoot me an email.
door controls
September 7, 2017 at 10:35 am
I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a
blog that’s both educative and amusing, and let me tell you,
you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is an issue that too few
folks are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I stumbled across this
in my search for something relating to this.
door edges
September 7, 2017 at 7:54 pm
Hello friends, how is the whole thing, and what you want to say about
this article, in my view its truly remarkable in favor of me.
10 things you need to know about chuck norris
September 7, 2017 at 10:55 pm
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and
now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that
service? Bless you!
business coach
September 8, 2017 at 7:30 pm