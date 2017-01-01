Video: HH and his Wife sing hymns of praise to God

[huge_it_slider id="3"]Coweth College is a newly established Institute offering multiRead More
[huge_it_slider id="8"] John David University is a private owned UniversityRead More
[huge_it_slider id="1"] Choma Institute of Teacher Education or CITE isRead More
[huge_it_slider id="2"]This is Choma Medical College, newly established in theRead More
Monze College of Education is one the leading Colleges inRead More
Southward Institute of Education is a privately owned College registered underRead More
[caption id="attachment_43434" align="alignright" width="627"] Graduating pupils[/caption] K.A.M Kindergardten Primary School,Read More
Serenje Professional College of Education is a private owned andRead More
Its good now that you have repented. Now go make peace with Lungu
Abigail
January 1, 2017 at 11:57 am
The idiot is lying. A satanist always a satanist
Mj banda
January 1, 2017 at 12:04 pm
Great singing Mr President.
Eagle
January 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm