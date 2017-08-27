Video: African presidents shun hospitals in their countries

African leaders and the political elite often shun hospitals in their countries to seek treatment abroad. VOA’s Paul Sisco has the details.

  1. Zaambia’s former president Kenneth Kaunda is one of a few who continue to use local health facilities. Is it matter of principle or confidence in doctors he trained?

    • He is principled man he knows the value of our doctors. He is Corruption free no mansion outside the country, a man of intergrity and humilty.

  3. The problem about African leaders, especially heads of state, is that they have no sense of shame, embarrassment or any conscience that they go to much better hospitals abroad when their own hospitals back home are in shambles. Meanwhile, their own people have to make do with the irresponsible policies and practices of their leaders which result in grossly underesourced national institutions. In the meantime, they continue to loot the resources of their nations. African leaders have not a shred of conscience.

