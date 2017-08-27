Video: African presidents shun hospitals in their countries

African leaders and the political elite often shun hospitals in their countries to seek treatment abroad. VOA’s Paul Sisco has the details.
Zaambia’s former president Kenneth Kaunda is one of a few who continue to use local health facilities. Is it matter of principle or confidence in doctors he trained?
BoWise
August 27, 2017 at 5:56 pm
Reply
He is principled man he knows the value of our doctors. He is Corruption free no mansion outside the country, a man of intergrity and humilty.
Peter
August 30, 2017 at 12:24 pm
Reply
Внесем специалистов в реестр НОСТРОЙ/НОПРИЗ!
> Подберем специалистов при их отсутствии;
> Подготовим полный комплект документов;
> Проверим документы на соответствие;
Без отказов! Быстро! ЗВОНИ! 8(800)707-21-62
Если ваши специалисты ещё не занесены в НРС, то вам грозит приостановска деятельности и штраф
Lloydbromi
August 28, 2017 at 12:30 am
Reply
The problem about African leaders, especially heads of state, is that they have no sense of shame, embarrassment or any conscience that they go to much better hospitals abroad when their own hospitals back home are in shambles. Meanwhile, their own people have to make do with the irresponsible policies and practices of their leaders which result in grossly underesourced national institutions. In the meantime, they continue to loot the resources of their nations. African leaders have not a shred of conscience.
Kayombo Kapalu
August 28, 2017 at 6:46 pm
Reply
What if you end KIDNEY DIALYSIS? http://kidneydiet1.blogspot.com/2015/04/the-holistic-kidney-disease-treatment.html
kidney treatment
September 3, 2017 at 11:36 pm
Reply
This piece of writing will assist the internet people for creating new blog or even a
weblog from start to end.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 4:07 pm
Reply
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt
donate to this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking
and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to new updates and will share this site with my
Facebook group. Chat soon!
ipod video
September 6, 2017 at 1:21 pm
Reply
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve take note your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely fantastic.
I really like what you have received right here, really like what you’re stating
and the way by which you are saying it. You are making it enjoyable and you continue to
take care of to stay it wise. I can not wait to learn much more from you.
This is really a wonderful site.
Williams
September 6, 2017 at 5:46 pm
Reply
I simply could not depart your web site prior to
suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard information a
person supply on your visitors? Is gonna be again steadily
to investigate cross-check new posts
real estate market
September 6, 2017 at 7:23 pm
Reply
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
It’s always exciting to read content from other writers and practice something from their sites.
buying real
September 7, 2017 at 2:17 am
Reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Zaambia’s former president Kenneth Kaunda is one of a few who continue to use local health facilities. Is it matter of principle or confidence in doctors he trained?
BoWise
August 27, 2017 at 5:56 pm
He is principled man he knows the value of our doctors. He is Corruption free no mansion outside the country, a man of intergrity and humilty.
Peter
August 30, 2017 at 12:24 pm
Внесем специалистов в реестр НОСТРОЙ/НОПРИЗ!
> Подберем специалистов при их отсутствии;
> Подготовим полный комплект документов;
> Проверим документы на соответствие;
Без отказов! Быстро! ЗВОНИ! 8(800)707-21-62
Если ваши специалисты ещё не занесены в НРС, то вам грозит приостановска деятельности и штраф
Lloydbromi
August 28, 2017 at 12:30 am
The problem about African leaders, especially heads of state, is that they have no sense of shame, embarrassment or any conscience that they go to much better hospitals abroad when their own hospitals back home are in shambles. Meanwhile, their own people have to make do with the irresponsible policies and practices of their leaders which result in grossly underesourced national institutions. In the meantime, they continue to loot the resources of their nations. African leaders have not a shred of conscience.
Kayombo Kapalu
August 28, 2017 at 6:46 pm
What if you end KIDNEY DIALYSIS? http://kidneydiet1.blogspot.com/2015/04/the-holistic-kidney-disease-treatment.html
kidney treatment
September 3, 2017 at 11:36 pm
This piece of writing will assist the internet people for creating new blog or even a
weblog from start to end.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 4:07 pm
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt
donate to this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking
and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to new updates and will share this site with my
Facebook group. Chat soon!
ipod video
September 6, 2017 at 1:21 pm
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve take note your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely fantastic.
I really like what you have received right here, really like what you’re stating
and the way by which you are saying it. You are making it enjoyable and you continue to
take care of to stay it wise. I can not wait to learn much more from you.
This is really a wonderful site.
Williams
September 6, 2017 at 5:46 pm
I simply could not depart your web site prior to
suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard information a
person supply on your visitors? Is gonna be again steadily
to investigate cross-check new posts
real estate market
September 6, 2017 at 7:23 pm
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
It’s always exciting to read content from other writers and practice something from their sites.
buying real
September 7, 2017 at 2:17 am