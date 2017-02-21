Veep wishes Junior Chipolopolo good luck

Vice President Madam Inonge Wina has wished the Zambia U-20 men’s national football team good luck ahead of the 2017 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament which Zambia will host from 26 February to 12 March.
Mrs Wina addressed the team at the Barclays Sports Complex where the team held a morning training session on Tuesday.
She was welcomed at the sports complex by Minister of Youth, Sport, and Child Development Hon. Moses Mawere.
Youth, Sport, and Child Development Permanent Secretary Mrs Agness Musunga, FAZ President Andrew Kamanga and FAZ General Secretary Ponga Liwewe were also in attendance among other senior government and FAZ officials.
“I have come here to encourage you as you prepare for the 2017 Africa Youth Championship,” said the Vice President.
“You were chosen from among many equally talented young men to represent your country in this tournament. We are very proud of you. The Zambian people are behind you and we are with you.
“Your greatest fan, the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be there on Sunday to cheer you so you should be encouraged.
“And we believe that when you are out there, we believe that by the support you will get from Zambians, you will feel proud to represent your country and you will be determined to show you skill on the pitch.
“We want you to be focused, we want you to believe in your country, to believe in yourselves and above all to believe in God
“I wish you the best, good luck and may our God bless you.”