Use force on protesting PF Mazabuka Cadres – Siakalima

Chirundu UPND Member of Parliament Douglas Siakalima has urged the police in Mazabuka to use maximum force on the PF Cadres protesting in Mazabuka.

Siakalima a vocal Parliamentarian says just like the police are ruthless on the UPND they should do the same on the PF Cadres.

Siakalima said this in a statement made available to Zambian Eye:

REF: POLICE SHOULD APPLY FORCE ON PF PROTESTERS IN MAZABUKA AS THEY DO ON UPND SUPPORTERS

As UPND, we are very disappointed at the selective application of the law by the Zambia police Service.

There was a protest against a traffic police officer by the name of David Haluchiso in Mazabuka yesterday by Patriotic Front(PF) cadres and no police officer went to teargas them nor even use live bullets.

Today PF cadres are protesting against the Mazabuka DC and they are camped near the immigration offices and no action is being taken by the police.

This is what we mean when we say the Zambia police service is PF-cadre-driven and that it has lost its relevance to the people of Zambia.

The same police have been so forceful on UPND for simply cheering their the appearance of their leaders at the court and live ammunitions, which left one of supporter with a bullet , have been used.

We challenge the police to enforce the law equitably.The behavior of the police is creating disunity in the country.

We wish to strongly warn that officers who misbehave in public office will one day be dealt with severely.

Issued by :

Douglas Siyakalima (MP)