Use force on protesting PF Mazabuka Cadres – Siakalima

Chirundu UPND Member of Parliament Douglas Siakalima has urged the police in Mazabuka to use maximum force on the PF Cadres protesting in Mazabuka.
Siakalima a vocal Parliamentarian says just like the police are ruthless on the UPND they should do the same on the PF Cadres.
Siakalima said this in a statement made available to Zambian Eye:
REF: POLICE SHOULD APPLY FORCE ON PF PROTESTERS IN MAZABUKA AS THEY DO ON UPND SUPPORTERS
As UPND, we are very disappointed at the selective application of the law by the Zambia police Service.
There was a protest against a traffic police officer by the name of David Haluchiso in Mazabuka yesterday by Patriotic Front(PF) cadres and no police officer went to teargas them nor even use live bullets.
Today PF cadres are protesting against the Mazabuka DC and they are camped near the immigration offices and no action is being taken by the police.
This is what we mean when we say the Zambia police service is PF-cadre-driven and that it has lost its relevance to the people of Zambia.
The same police have been so forceful on UPND for simply cheering their the appearance of their leaders at the court and live ammunitions, which left one of supporter with a bullet , have been used.
We challenge the police to enforce the law equitably.The behavior of the police is creating disunity in the country.
We wish to strongly warn that officers who misbehave in public office will one day be dealt with severely.
Issued by :
Douglas Siyakalima (MP)
dimitri
December 30, 2016 at 11:08 am
No Mr. Siakalima,that is not the essence of democracy or Policing the public. Vengeance should be directed at those who promised them plots to sale,a protest may harm innocent people. Let them go to a PF office and shout slogans.
Advocate
December 30, 2016 at 11:33 am
That is very true and application of law in Zambia has assumed an alarming bias stage. It’ s like the PF and PF cadres many of whom hide in police uniform are the law on their own in this country. Had it been UPND cadres doing such nonsensical protesting, some one could already have been gunned down by the PF police cadres in uniform. That is why nowadays under PF rule, nearly three quarters of the serious crimes that are committed are actually done by the PF police and PF cadres and nobody is there to voice out because they are Edgar Lungu’ s agents. They can kill anyone and as long as the assailants bear the PF symbol, the matter shall be treated as okay and normal by the president and his government officials including the police. Today in this country under the Edgar Lungu government, it’ s a very serious and unbailable offence to belong to an opposition party. The only people who have got room in this country and furthermore, who are treated as genuine native Zambian citizens are the PF nodding head supporters. Anyone from the opposition is an alien, why ? Zambia and the Zambians could have been much better if the country remained under colonial rule up to now because things are getting more and more worse by the day. And who is going to redeem this country from the mess it’ s passing through under PF rule? Only God knows. Today, they think of nothing apart from ensuring that those in the opposition suffer more than before. But God is watching every evil deed that is taking place and one day, some one is going to pay the price.
Cisi Canyonyooka
December 30, 2016 at 11:35 am