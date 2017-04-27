US Senator writes to President Lungu, demand HH’s release

Senator Also Raises Hakainde Hichilema’s Case with Capitol Hill Press Corps
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote to the president of Zambia yesterday regarding the imprisonment of that country’s opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, on what appear to be politically motivated charges.
Amid court proceedings against Mr. Hichilema beginning Tuesday and news reports that his health is deteriorating in prison, Senator Cardin also raised his case at a briefing with reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday, urging Mr. Hichilema’s release from prison and that he be treated in accordance with Zambian law.
In his letter to President Edgar Lungu, Senator Cardin noted, “Zambia is one of Africa’s most established democracies, with a long tradition of political pluralism, respect for human rights and democracy, and peaceful resolution of conflict. I am concerned that Mr. Hichilema’s detention signals the potential closing of political space in your country.”
“I urge you to take proactive steps to bring an end to politically motivated arrests, and ensure that officials who engage in such actions are held accountable in accordance with Zambian law. I also hope that you and all political actors will exercise restraint, respect the rule of law and follow due process, as expected by the Zambian people,” Senator Cardin continued.
The full text of Senator Cardin’s letter follows:
Dear President Lungu:
I write with concern about the detention of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema in the wake of the raid on his residence on April 10, and urge you to ensure that he is treated humanely, in accordance with the rights put forth in the Zambian constitution and the African Charter of Human and Peoples Rights, to which Zambia is a signatory.
Zambia is one of Africa’s most established democracies, with a long tradition of political pluralism, respect for human rights and democracy, and peaceful resolution of conflict. I am concerned that Mr. Hichilema’s detention signals the potential closing of political space in your country. During last year’s general elections, the Independent Broadcasting Authority suspended licenses for three broadcast stations and raided a newspaper, ostensibly for non-tax compliance. There were also arbitrary arrests of opposition leaders and journalists.
The most recent State Department Country Report for Human Rights indicates that your government has only taken “selective and halting steps to prosecute or punish officials who committed these abuses, targeting mostly those who opposed the ruling party.” I urge you to take proactive steps to bring an end to politically motivated arrests, and ensure that officials who engage in such actions are held accountable in accordance with Zambian law. I also hope that you and all political actors will exercise restraint, respect the rule of law and follow due process, as expected by the Zambian people.
more action and pressure is needed..
intelligence
April 27, 2017 at 7:21 am
Sure it is very true.
Emma
April 27, 2017 at 7:21 am
This senator should be talking about states in his country who want to introduce legislation to stop demonstrations against Trump.Is that democracy?I have very little respect for American type of democracy.Britain is better.
So Senator sort out issues of unfair elections in your country where minorities in Florida are disadvantaged.
Moslems being detained at your airports because of the executive order of your president is that NOT political?Give us a break!
Mimbulu
April 27, 2017 at 8:36 am
The difference between America and Zambia is that in The USA, rules are followed. I mean in the constitution it is clear ‘No one is above law’ so if the president decides to flex his muscle as in the case of the travel ban, the other branch, which is the judiciary is there to check that action and overturn that ruling. In the case of Zambia, even the so called Judiciary system is compromised because of dictators who get the power in their heads. Instead of being impartial judges, the rule of law is based on the president’s feelings or what he demands. If one has opposing views, he/she is deemed an enemy. Which is not supposed to be the case in a democracy.
Zambian
April 27, 2017 at 1:29 pm