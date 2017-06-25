UPP leader launches inquiry into President Lungu’s “immense” wealth

United Progressive Party leader Saviour Chishimba has dropped a bombshell, revealing that the properties pictured belong to republican president Egar Lungu.

And Dr. Chishimba has given President Lungu a seven-day ultimatum in which to confirm or deny that the pictured properties ar his, adding that if he provides facts to the contrary, he (Dr. Chishimba) will be the first to publicly apologise.

In the run up to last year’s general elections, President Lungu declared during the filling-in of nominations that his wealth had more than doubled in less than 18 months. The Head of State’s wealth rose from K10 million in November 2014 to K23 million in May 2016. However, no explanation has yet come forth for this rapid increase in networth.

But in a dramatic Facebook posting titled “PUBLIC INQUIRY INTO THE IMMENSE WEALTH OF PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU – PART ONE”, Dr Chishimba labeled President Lungu corrupt and challenged him to explain how he has acquired “vast” amounts of wealth.

“The President of the Republic of Zambia is not above the law and he/she must be the number one protector of public resources,” Dr Chishimba charged, adding that President Lungu’s government is currently cracking down on opposing voices in order to conceal their corrupt activities.

“The corruption of the President of Zambia has potential to plunge the country into lawlessness and abuse of human rights predominantly because in an attempt to cover up the rot, all opposition leaders and the media are silenced through trumped up changes.

“The ultimate aim is to cow all citizens into silence through scare tactics. This way, citizens cannot report cases of plunder and through state terrorism (state sponsored violence) the despotic regime can impose itself on the people through the rigging of elections. This is what corruption and bad leadership can do to destroy the soul of every nation,” The former Kasama PF Member of Parliament Charged.

“We have said before that over K50 billion has been plundered under the PF regime over the past five years and over 50% of these public funds have been repatriated into offshore accounts through mafias and the bogus Chinese contractors.”

He also wondered why President Lungu has still not acted on the alleged corrupt members of his cabinet that he himself brought to the public’s attention.

“His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the President of Zambia, has openly informed the people of Zambia that huge amounts of money were corruptly being deposited into the personal accounts of his Ministers, but the people of Zambia are still waiting for a report on how much has been recovered.

“We are afraid to note that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu himself must fully explain how he has powered his way into immense wealth over the past two years of his Presidency -from the net worth of K2 million in 2015 to over K27 million in 2016 (one year).”

The outspoken anti-corruption crusader has also accused President Lungu of attempting to use his travel allowances as a way of justifying his sudden accumulation of wealth.

“UPP is fully aware that, like FTJ Chiluba, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been traveling around the world as a way to just his allowance-based earnings as the source of wealth. This is a cheap strategy, especially that Zambia is failing to balance the budget under his humble leadership.

“We give President Edgar Chagwa Lungu seven days to either confirm or deny part one of the report in our possession in respect of the properties in the pictures hereunder exhibited. If he provides facts to the contrary, we shall be the first to render a public apology.”

Meanwhile, Dr Chishimba has challenged the PF regime to explain the role of the Chinese contractor, AVIC in all the public projects, further demanding an immediate forensic audit of AVIC and all its deals in Zambia.