UPND wants ZNBC to feature HH on ‘Sunday Interview’

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has written to the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) requesting the public broadcaster to host its leader Hakainde Hichilema on the ‘Sunday Interview’ programme.

According to a dated December 7, 2017 and addressed to ZNBC Director General Richard Mwanza, UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the party wants ZNBC to feature Hichilema on 17th December, 2017.

Kakoma pointed out that as a public broadcaster, ZNBC was the best platform for different political players including the UPND to air their views key issues affecting the nation.

“I write to request that you feature the UPND leader, Mr Hakainde Hichilema on the public broadcaster’s live radio and television programmes so that he can address some key issues affecting the nation. It is our belief that in a democratic dispensation characterised by different opinions, you the public broadcaster would be the best vehicle through which the UPND can equally air their views,” the letter reads in part.

In the letter, Kakoma further explains that the UPND leader will also use the opportunity to pass a message of goodwill to the people of Zambia during the Christmas period.