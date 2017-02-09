UPND rubbishes Minister Yaluma’s claims
The opposition UPND has issued the following statement on claims by Minister of Mines Christopher Yaluma that thousands of Zambians are being re-employed by Mines:
The statement attributed to the Minister of Mines that Mopani is calling back thousands of the more than 10 000 retrenched Miners is not only a disgrace to him alone but to the Nation as whole. You see, in any business if you show desperation the other party will take advantage of you and exploit your weakness. I wonder where the Minister got his figures because what’s on the ground is totally different. I challenge the Minister to give out the exact” thousands” he is bragging about, before I give him the minute figures of the Miners being recalled. In fact it’s not automatic as one has to sit for an interview.
It is such careless and irresponsible statements from Ministers that makes investors to be arm-twisting Government on mineral royalty and others taxes making the PF Government look as a pack of armatures full of CHIPANTEPANE leaders. You don’t become so careless as Government when dealing with Capitalists. With this kind of lies, do you think any reasonable investor will respect any policy coming from a self cheating Government? The answer is a clear NO. However, in UPND one of our 10 point plan is “stable and consistency policies”.
We saw this kind of behavior towards elections where certain projects on the mines were commissioned more than once and cheating on the number of jobs such projects were to create. Prior to the August stolen election Mr Lungu assured Miners that their jobs were safe and yet barely after 3 days Miners lost their jobs. Please, don’t let outsiders label this Country as Nation full liars. Stop the rot. Am sure at the end of the day they laugh over such statements and call us hopeless people. And yet this Country has men and women of great substance who can prop this Nation to greater heights like HH and GBM.
There is one department under Mopani which is running under a contractor, and workers under this contractor are not on pensionable conditions. We in the UPND will only talk about pensionable jobs and not technical casual workers from a contractor.
Because all what this does is just create more poverty in the Country. As such people have no Social Security scheme to lean on when old or when something happens to them. As Zambians we are tired of the PF mediocre leadership. Mining is not only a highly sensitive industry, but this is where as a Nation we earn FOREX and therefore we need Ministers who understand this industry to the core. We stand to lose out in a very big way if people with no idea on mining will be in charge of this complex industry.
It’s unacceptable to have such kind of leaders who make us all look dull and lost.
How many times are we going to be told in our face that Zambians are not benefitting anything from our God given resources? Respectable dignitaries have been very candid to tell us that communities living around mine areas are not benefitting anything. And yet we have a Minister dreaming that thousands of those miners who lost their jobs are being recalled. Mining is not like counting the number beer bottles one has taken or catching caterpillars from a tree. Look at the way Ba PF you have messed up the Agriculture. Equally, the mines are in a total mess under PF.
Percy Chanda
UPND- Freedom fighter and Chairman for Labour.
1 Total Views 1 Views Today
UPND rubbishes Minister Yaluma’s claims
The opposition UPND has issued the following statement on claims by Minister of Mines Christopher Yaluma that thousands of Zambians are being re-employed by Mines:
The statement attributed to the Minister of Mines that Mopani is calling back thousands of the more than 10 000 retrenched Miners is not only a disgrace to him alone but to the Nation as whole. You see, in any business if you show desperation the other party will take advantage of you and exploit your weakness. I wonder where the Minister got his figures because what’s on the ground is totally different. I challenge the Minister to give out the exact” thousands” he is bragging about, before I give him the minute figures of the Miners being recalled. In fact it’s not automatic as one has to sit for an interview.
It is such careless and irresponsible statements from Ministers that makes investors to be arm-twisting Government on mineral royalty and others taxes making the PF Government look as a pack of armatures full of CHIPANTEPANE leaders. You don’t become so careless as Government when dealing with Capitalists. With this kind of lies, do you think any reasonable investor will respect any policy coming from a self cheating Government? The answer is a clear NO. However, in UPND one of our 10 point plan is “stable and consistency policies”.
We saw this kind of behavior towards elections where certain projects on the mines were commissioned more than once and cheating on the number of jobs such projects were to create. Prior to the August stolen election Mr Lungu assured Miners that their jobs were safe and yet barely after 3 days Miners lost their jobs. Please, don’t let outsiders label this Country as Nation full liars. Stop the rot. Am sure at the end of the day they laugh over such statements and call us hopeless people. And yet this Country has men and women of great substance who can prop this Nation to greater heights like HH and GBM.
There is one department under Mopani which is running under a contractor, and workers under this contractor are not on pensionable conditions. We in the UPND will only talk about pensionable jobs and not technical casual workers from a contractor.
Because all what this does is just create more poverty in the Country. As such people have no Social Security scheme to lean on when old or when something happens to them. As Zambians we are tired of the PF mediocre leadership. Mining is not only a highly sensitive industry, but this is where as a Nation we earn FOREX and therefore we need Ministers who understand this industry to the core. We stand to lose out in a very big way if people with no idea on mining will be in charge of this complex industry.
It’s unacceptable to have such kind of leaders who make us all look dull and lost.
How many times are we going to be told in our face that Zambians are not benefitting anything from our God given resources? Respectable dignitaries have been very candid to tell us that communities living around mine areas are not benefitting anything. And yet we have a Minister dreaming that thousands of those miners who lost their jobs are being recalled. Mining is not like counting the number beer bottles one has taken or catching caterpillars from a tree. Look at the way Ba PF you have messed up the Agriculture. Equally, the mines are in a total mess under PF.
Percy Chanda
UPND- Freedom fighter and Chairman for Labour.