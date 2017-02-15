UPND planning for HH’s innuaguration as Head of State – PF

FISHERIES and Livestock Minister Michael Katambo says it is mischievous and criminal for anyone in Western Province to suggest that a new president will be sworn in this week to take over from President Edgar Lungu.
Addressing party officials at the Kaoma Council chambers yesterday, Katambo said it was unthinkable for anyone to create stories suggesting that there would be a swearing in ceremony to install another President.
He said Zambians and in particular those from the opposition should realise that President Lungu was elected President after scoring 50 per cent plus 1 vote in the just ended 2016 general elections.
“There is nothing that will change the August 2016 general elections results. No single paper will change the outlook of the results. President Lungu is President now until 2021 and beyond, ” he said.
Katambo challenged the PF leadership in Kaoma District to wait for the end of the week to see whether there would be a change in government.
The minister said people should stop living in denial anymore because elections were over and President Lungu was legitimately elected and occupying office.
He said people should accept that for now President Lungu was president and he has a government to run.
Katambo also warned against tribalism and other old bad vices that brings division in the country.
Katambo said this after he received reports that opposition UPND leaders in Western Province were going round telling people that the Courts would this week overturn President Lungu’s election.
Mangango Constituency PF chairperson Alex Muyunda informed the minister that the UPND were organising for the inauguration of its leader Hakainde Hichilema in Western Province.
Muyunda said the situation was making it difficult for the PF to mobilise in the region.
What are you scared of?tell chagwa lungu to take the petition seriously other wise i see a very bad ending of his leadership. He sweared to defend & protect the constitution but he’s the one raping it.idiots just resort to doing people’s wishes. Pulling out of icc won’t solve the problem, why too much propaganda you chaps,visionless manguams…bomboclats.start thinking before we start thinking for you.
Thanks
vrujie
February 15, 2017 at 12:41 pm
Even Hillary Clinton who worn over Trump by 3000000 votes ,is not the president of America.
Trump was sworn in because the group of people who have a say on who should be president.
Now Zambians fail to understand it is not only what you want works out
nshilimubemba
February 15, 2017 at 1:26 pm
THIS REMINDS ME OF A MENTAL PATIENT AT CHAINAMA HOSPITAL WHO STILL BELIEVED THAT KAUNDA WAS STILL THE PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA AND RESIDENT AT STATE HOUSE TWENTY YEARS AFTER KK HAD BEEN OUSTED BY CHILUBA. THOSE WERE DAYS WHEN I WAS DOING A PSYCHIATRY ROTATION DURING MY STUDIES.
Chisenga
February 15, 2017 at 1:37 pm
Lungu was not democratically ,lawfully and Constitutionally elected during the 2016 Presidential Election. Lungu has frustrated and blocked the Petition Hearing in the Zambian Cour while illegally clinging to power. After 6 months without Justice in the Zambian Courts the Petitioners are legally entitled to take their Petition to ICC & ICJ. These Courts have powers to hear the Petition and declare HH the Winner of the 2016 Election. That is why Lungu,Lubinda and PF are panicking. Lungu can go and see a fellow Fugitive, Al Bashir of Sudan but that will not stop the Justice Train from moving forward. Lungu will soon join Lorrent Gbagbo of Ivory Coast in ICC jails in the Hague,Netherlands.
Zulu
February 15, 2017 at 2:06 pm