UPND MP Mukata explains why he attended Lungu’s Parliament Address

Chilanga UPND Member of Parliament Keith Mukata has explained why he decided to attend President Edgar Lungu’s Parliament address against the party’s directive.

All the UPND MPs except Mukata on Friday boycotted President Lungu’s address as directed by the party which has refused to recognise his election.

Mukata has said:

I have not used this forum for some time now due to a number of issues I had to sort out but I was prompted to do so because of what happened in Parliament earlier today.

Today,the President, his Excellency, Edgar Chagwa Lungu addressed the nation in Parliament on issues affecting our country,both economically and morally.

Fortunately or unfortunately, member of my party,the United Party for National Development (UPND) walked out of Parliament, I did not.

And because of this,I have been victimised,slapped with funny and petty allegations and called all sorts of names by people.

I want to remind everyone that “I AM AN MP” before anything else.

As an MP for Chilanga,I owe it to my people, to represent their local interests, review legislation on their behalf,attend debates/committees and generally promote and advocate their interests at a national level That is why I was elected.

I am therefore not apologetic for staying back and listen to what President Chagwa had to say with regards to issues that affect my country, our country.

However,this does not mean I am in conflict with anyone of my party members.It was a personal decision and my fellow MP’s knew that I would stay back.

I wish you all well.

Hon.K.A.M.