UPND MP Mukata explains why he attended Lungu’s Parliament Address

Chilanga UPND Member of Parliament Keith Mukata has explained why he decided to attend President Edgar Lungu’s Parliament address against the party’s directive.
All the UPND MPs except Mukata on Friday boycotted President Lungu’s address as directed by the party which has refused to recognise his election.
Mukata has said:
I have not used this forum for some time now due to a number of issues I had to sort out but I was prompted to do so because of what happened in Parliament earlier today.
Today,the President, his Excellency, Edgar Chagwa Lungu addressed the nation in Parliament on issues affecting our country,both economically and morally.
Fortunately or unfortunately, member of my party,the United Party for National Development (UPND) walked out of Parliament, I did not.
And because of this,I have been victimised,slapped with funny and petty allegations and called all sorts of names by people.
I want to remind everyone that “I AM AN MP” before anything else.
As an MP for Chilanga,I owe it to my people, to represent their local interests, review legislation on their behalf,attend debates/committees and generally promote and advocate their interests at a national level That is why I was elected.
I am therefore not apologetic for staying back and listen to what President Chagwa had to say with regards to issues that affect my country, our country.
However,this does not mean I am in conflict with anyone of my party members.It was a personal decision and my fellow MP’s knew that I would stay back.
I wish you all well.
Hon.K.A.M.
A Political Party is an Association of members and while members are entitled to their own personal views they must subscribe and adhere to Collective Responsibility Principle. All Parties thru their Chief Whips do precise this. Party Loyalty is crucial to its survival. This applies to UPND as much as PF.The likes of Kambwili must be smiling as they can openly challenge and disagree with Lungu in Public. The Axe cuts both ways.People of Chilanga have ceased to respect Keith Mukata as their MP becoz they feel betrayed by their unhinged MP. Mukata has destroyed the Trust and Confidence that People of Chilanga had given him. People of Chilanga feel aggrieved that their votes were stolen by Lungu and they want the Petition heard so that they know who won the 2016 Presidential Election and who is their Legitimate President. People of Chilanga except their pseudo MP overwhelmingly voted for HH. They don’t recognize Lungu, the Vote Thief.How can they recognise the Vote Thief b4 their Petition against the Election of Lungu is heard in Court? It doesnt make sense.Until the Petition is heard and a Legitimate Winner is declared President ,Zambia has No President.In the meantime Keith Mukata can enjoy his ride on the PF Gravy Train and he is no longer welcome in Chilanga as our MP.Mukata did not Consult with us in Chilanga b4 taking this disgraceful Action.Mukata has just revealed his true colours. He is a Sell Out and a Gold Digger of Note.
Chilanga Voter
March 18, 2017 at 9:13 am
my brother why didn’t tell them to stop going there even before because the one who opened for them to sit and debate is not recognized by them? 2 why do they ask veep questions during veep’s question time? Because ELC and Inonge were voted on 1 ballot? By asking her questions I feel they recognize her which should not be a case to them. What do you think?
Real Zambian
March 22, 2017 at 9:36 pm
So, Keith Mukata is now an independent MP, making pernal decisions? Mukata appears to be a fortunr seeker, and not really a peoples’ representative. It is not the first time he is betraying collective decisions of his party. He betrayed MMD, to worked with PF. He is a mole in UPND, for PF. He was a PF Minister prior to the elections, even though he was an MMD MP. Mukata will always work for the Ruling Party. He does not appear to be comfortable being in the Opposition.
Maano
March 18, 2017 at 9:30 am
@Chilanga Voter and Maano, I agree with both of you. The catch words here are: COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILY. Mukata, even the PF MPs vote the way they do in Parliament because of COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILITY. If you asked some PF MPs in private, they will confirm to you that at times they do not agree with bills that come on the floor but they vote for them because of COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILITY! Keith, you are simply an opportunist who is looking for work from Lungu.
sinono
March 18, 2017 at 9:59 am
A JUDAS ISCARIOT in the UPND camp. It makes sad reading to have such hypocrites in the opposition in relation with the hardships ordinary Zambians are currently passing through. Mukata is not there to serve the interest of Zambians but actually his own pockets and interests. This kind of behavior speaks volumes and it serves as warning to the UPND in the way they should go about selecting and adopting candidates in the near future.
Muleya Powell
March 18, 2017 at 10:29 am
Mukata has missed the point. Currently Zambia is using a Parliamentary System where there are No Independent MPs. Mukata is a UPND MP currently. He started by being an Ordinary Member of the UPND Party and then he was vetted, nominated and allowed to stand by UPND as an MP Parliamentantry Candidate and UPND voted Mukata as their Chilanga UPND MP. Mukata has betrayed his Party UPND and the UPND Voters who voted for HH as well as Mukata and Councilors in the Constituency. UPND has Petitioned Lungu’s Election and Until the Petition is heard and disposed off they consider Lungu a Vote Thief who stole President HH’s Election Victory. All UPND MPs have a collective responsibility to take heed of the Party’s stance and directive on the Petition issue. The rebellious stance taken by Mukata should be punished. Mukata has sold out the Party’s stance and should cease forthwith to associate with UPND members,MPs and Supporters. Mukata should join the PF Party and freely associate with Lungu and his fellow criminals. Goodbye Traitor Keith Mukata.
Zulu
March 18, 2017 at 1:01 pm
Do you know that some Republican Senators have voted with Democrats against some of President Donald Trump’s picks? In a democracy divergent views even in the same party are healthy. To say “Goodbye Traitor Keith Mukata”, because he did not toil the party line against a lost cause is silly and a lack of understanding of democracy on your part.
OneNation
March 18, 2017 at 2:31 pm
He has a point. Fear of repercussions from HH is not leadership at all. MPs should be left to their own thinking as to how well to represent their constituencies. HH has been in opposition for too long and has killed the party because he uses scare tactics versus diverse views. only cowards have remained in UPND. Intelligent thinkers left a longtime ago.
Truth
March 18, 2017 at 8:54 pm
The battle ahead ain’t for weak-knee’d,pussy footed,leave him alone and soldier on,maybe he’s jus discovered that the grass is greener on the other side of fence!
manluche
March 18, 2017 at 9:47 pm
B4 MP U ‘re UPND. The rules of the game in UPND ought to be followed.
kasongo Wabaluba
March 19, 2017 at 5:03 am
The Hon. MP has true representation of his constituency at heart. Really HH is a dictator in upnd-shame. No wonder he caused choma people to burn maize stored in a shed and he claims there is hunger somewhere in Southern Province- Swine. Idiots boycott anything because they do not think. Upnd mps, boys think twine bafana.
SENIOR BINO
March 19, 2017 at 7:50 am
But some quacks really hate HH. Why? Is it becoz of his hard earned riches or the petition following his stolen victory? It’s like some people don’t sleep if they haven’t mentioned the name HH. These people will be haunted forever becoz of dividing the country something that has never happened to this great country until under this PF regime Shame..
Kamau
March 20, 2017 at 8:40 pm
All those supporting Keith Mukata’s acrimonious conduct are dunderheads full of brain fluids! The chap messed up big time and idiots continue to perpetuate Keith’s stinking and irresponsible standing.
Mpombo
March 21, 2017 at 6:40 pm
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website.
Studying this info So i am satisfied to convey that I have an incredibly good uncanny
feeling I came upon just what I needed. I such a
lot indisputably will make sure to do not overlook this web site and give it a glance regularly.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 2:41 pm
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through
Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I am going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future.
Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
estate agent
September 5, 2017 at 10:49 pm
Attractive component to content. I simply stumbled upon your web
site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I fulfillment
you get admission to persistently rapidly.
all these things i've done
September 6, 2017 at 12:10 am
When someone writes an paragraph he/she keeps the image of a
user in his/her mind that how a user can know
it. Thus that’s why this post is amazing. Thanks!
Lorie
September 6, 2017 at 1:31 am