UPND Member to drag his Choma MP to ACC over land

Lusaka based UPND member Joe Muchindu has maintained that Choma Central member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa grabbed land earmarked for the construction of a modern Market in Choma’s New Kalundu area.

Speaking when he featured on Byta FM ‘s Hot potato program, Muchindu said he has information from the council insicating that both the Town Clerk and Cornelius Mweetwa are playing antics to jeopardise with the truth.

He said they should produce minutes where the council decided to give the land Mweetwa.

Muchindu charged that the fight will not end until Mweetwa returns what belongs to the people. He said people should not worry about damaging the party ‘s reputation because the fight is between Mweetwa and the people of Choma.

“I have information with that the town clerk Mumbalakata and Mweetwa want to jeopardise with the truth, this information is coming direct from the council, let them produce minutes for the meeting where Mweetwa was given the land in question, am not fighting the party here the people of Choma want what belongs to them and will not stop until the land is given back to the people of Choma,” says Muchindu.

The losing Parliamentary aspirant said his team will report the matter to the Anti corruption commission on Thursday or Friday.

He further dismissed reports that he is being funded by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF ) to fight Mweetwa but is doing it for the people of Choma.

Muchindu explained that he has no contact with any PF official but the only person he used to talk to is the late President Michael Sata.

He promised the people of Choma a mammoth rally when he reports Mweetwa to the Anti Corruption Commission this week.