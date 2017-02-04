UPND leaders instructed Cadres to beat me up – Hapunda

UPND leaders instructed Cadres to beat me, says PF member of the Publicity Committee Brian Hapunda.

Narrating the ordeal of what transpered at the burial of Lusaka Businessman Reeves Malambo’s brial in Mazabuka on Friday, Hapunda alleges that the Cadres were instructed by the UPND leadership.

Brian Hapunda writes:

*Sad Day*.

Its a pity I did not get to witness burial of my friend Reeves Malambo at their Family Farm in Nega Nega Mazabuka today as well known incorrigible UPND Cadres at the instructuction of their Leaders hounded me by air out from the Funeral Tent I was seated in & took turns in assaulting me physically in view of their Party leader HH, Daniel Munkombwe & Choma UPND MP who watched as if they were watching a football match!

The incorrigible UPND Youths who fired gun shots in the air just a few meters away from where they threw me, asked me what I had gone to do at my Friends burial & why I was in their bedroom. Its unfortunate UPND decided to politise this burial. Reeves was not a Politician nor was he Partisan. He was simply a businessman who had friends everywhere! *THE ONLY POLITICAL CRIME I HAVE COME TO LEARN THAT I COMMITTED TO UPND IS BEING A TONGA MYSELF BUT BELONG TO PF* !!! Kwamana.