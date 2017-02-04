UPND leaders instructed Cadres to beat me up – Hapunda

UPND leaders instructed Cadres to beat me, says PF member of the Publicity Committee Brian Hapunda.
Narrating the ordeal of what transpered at the burial of Lusaka Businessman Reeves Malambo’s brial in Mazabuka on Friday, Hapunda alleges that the Cadres were instructed by the UPND leadership.
Brian Hapunda writes:
*Sad Day*.
Its a pity I did not get to witness burial of my friend Reeves Malambo at their Family Farm in Nega Nega Mazabuka today as well known incorrigible UPND Cadres at the instructuction of their Leaders hounded me by air out from the Funeral Tent I was seated in & took turns in assaulting me physically in view of their Party leader HH, Daniel Munkombwe & Choma UPND MP who watched as if they were watching a football match!
The incorrigible UPND Youths who fired gun shots in the air just a few meters away from where they threw me, asked me what I had gone to do at my Friends burial & why I was in their bedroom.
Its unfortunate UPND decided to politise this burial. Reeves was not a Politician nor was he Partisan. He was simply a businessman who had friends everywhere!
*THE ONLY POLITICAL CRIME I HAVE COME TO LEARN THAT I COMMITTED TO UPND IS BEING A TONGA MYSELF BUT BELONG TO PF* !!! Kwamana.
Am Tonga and know my tribe we are bad people
As a tonga from childhood you told never to associate with non Tonga s especially bembas , even in school we avoided to mix , but I saw that this is rubbish way of life , even the marriage between hh and GBM is fake , coz a Tonga and bembas are like cat and mice ,
Samson
February 4, 2017 at 9:35 am
Which dog in the world were you born from ? You must be one of the evil minded sons of Lucifer who hate Tongas to the bone. And you sound so shallow and hateful to the Tongas such that even your analysis contradicts the truth and furthermore, reveals that you don’ t travel hence, just grew up in the Luapula jungle. You MUST be icongoli.
Pwele pwetete
February 4, 2017 at 10:07 am