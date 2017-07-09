UPND cautions it’s members over facebook posts

The UPND wishes to clarify to the general public and all media houses that all official statements are only those attributed to Senior Members of the Party.

Any other statements published by members or perceived members of the UPND do so in their own capacity and do not represent the official position of the party but themselves.

We therefore wish to advise our members to exercise caution as they socialise on media platforms as their statements may be misunderstood and thereby dent the image of our leader, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, in particular and the entire party in general. Considering our current times, where we are in a State of Emergency where your rights of expression are no longer guaranteed, we sincerely advise our members to be cautious with what they share on social platforms. We however appreciate how challenging it would be for anyone to regulate what people wish to share on social media as the platform itself has no known capabilities to sieve what is fake and what is genuine. Our only prayer and appeal is that our members take into account those that wish to twist what is worthy and what is unworthy and attribute it to our Party and our President for ulterior motives. This motivation would be sufficient enough for all our valued members to take extra care what to publish. Thank you. Charles Kakoma

UPND Information and Publicity Chairman