UPND backs VJ, says Zambia looks like a country at war

The opposition UPND has come to the support of Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga saying the situation in Zambia is like the country at war.

In a press statement to Zambian Eye this afternoon, UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma charges that President Lungu’s verbal attack on Dr Mwaanga for saying the truth is baffling.

The statement attributed to PF President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu attacking Zambian veteran politician VJ Mwaanga is baffling.

Mr Lungu is reported to have condemned and accused a senior citizen and veteran diplomat, VJ Mwaanga of traversing the region to raise alarms that there’s no peace in Zambia. He challenged Mr Mwaanga to come to State House for a meeting with him if he feels he is a man.

Is it not true that Mr.Lungu has armed and elevated the Police to a level, and militarised its operations and combat readiness, to grades never witnessed in this region other than by apartheid forces in racist South Africa.

Our Police drive around in open vans and armoured vehicles with mounted machine guns, aimed at ordinary people walking the streets of Zambia. His paramilitary special forces wear sniper camouflaged fatigues, helmets, goggles and gas masks with some covered in balaclavas and hoods, while carrying an assortment of automatic weaponry, patrolling the streets of our cities and towns, in full view of traumatised and fatigued citizens.

The PF President’s surrogates are awash with statements of violence and bloodshed with no consequence from the Police whatsoever.

We therefore ask, what is all that, if it is not a sign of war by the PF Government against their own citizens.

Just yesterday the Catholic Bishops condemned the aggressive and barbaric manner in which the UPND President’s residence was raided in the middle of the night, by a battalion of masked troops,when all it needed was a simple Police summon.

To crown it all, Edgar Lungu has addressed rallies of his supporters announcing that he will not dialogue but may even declare a state of emergency “so that soldiers beat you up”.

Now if this is called “peace” by Mr Lungu, then that’s remarkable! The fact of the matter is that the State is at war with it’s citizens as brought out by the Catholic Bishops in their pastoral letter when they said, “There’s fear and trembling among the people shown in the way they are afraid to speak out against injustice”.

They added, “Our country is now well all, except in the designation, a dictatorship”.

In view of the above well known facts by the whole world, what ‘lie’ would Zambia’s top diplomat VJ Mwaanga or the Catholic Bishops be peddling, if they say there’s no peace in Zambia? What lie would the Bishops be peddling if they said there’s intimidation of citizens by the State, police brutality and dictatorship in Zambia?

Instead of condemning VJ Mwaanga, Mr Lungu should be commending him because it’s clear he needs help from his colleagues around the region to wake up to the reality that what is happening is that, Zambia is sliding into chaos. It seems Zambians have failed to convince him, maybe regional leaders and the World may convince the PF President.

Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has disturbed his own bee hive by detaining Hakainde Hichilema. He must release him now.

Charles Kakoma

UPND SPOKESMAN