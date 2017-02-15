UPND and it’s presidential election petition

HH at the National Totalling Centre. Photo: Owen Miyanza

Elias Munshya comments:

There’s actually no petition. The UPND is suing on the basis of the Bill of Rights which guarantees the right to be heard. It is a case that is going nowhere and assuming that the UPND got a declaration that their right to be heard was breached, so what? The right to be heard alone will not force the ConCourt to suddenly hear the petition. But UPND people are quite interesting!

