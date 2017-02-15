[huge_it_slider id="3"]Coweth College is a newly established Institute offering multiRead More
Lakeview College is a newly established Institute offering multi disciplineRead More
[huge_it_slider id="8"] John David University is a private owned UniversityRead More
[huge_it_slider id="1"] Choma Institute of Teacher Education or CITE isRead More
[huge_it_slider id="2"]This is Choma Medical College, newly established in theRead More
Monze College of Education is one the leading Colleges inRead More
Southward Institute of Education is a privately owned College registered underRead More
[caption id="attachment_43434" align="alignright" width="627"] Graduating pupils[/caption] K.A.M Kindergardten Primary School,Read More
Serenje Professional College of Education is a private owned andRead More
UPND and it’s presidential election petition
HH at the National Totalling Centre. Photo: Owen Miyanza
Elias Munshya comments:
There’s actually no petition. The UPND is suing on the basis of the Bill of Rights which guarantees the right to be heard. It is a case that is going nowhere and assuming that the UPND got a declaration that their right to be heard was breached, so what? The right to be heard alone will not force the ConCourt to suddenly hear the petition. But UPND people are quite interesting!