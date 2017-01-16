Upcoming Artist demands K50, 000 from his colleague over copyright infringement

Zambian upcoming Artist Jay Brown is demanding to be paid K50, 000 from his fellow Artist Tommy D over copyright infringement.
Jay Brown has since written to Zamcops, the board that governs music copyright in Zambia.
In his letter that has been also obtained by Zambian Eye, the upcoming artist says he is ready to settle the matter outside court although he threatens that he has already informed his lawyers about the case.
Jay Brown says it will be more costly and time consuming going to court and wants Zamcops to help have the matter settled outside c
ourt.
Zambian musician using grade 7 English. Where can your friend find that money under PF government. If I were you I would have just asked him to drop the intellectual property than K50000 you are dreaming.
The Great Intellectual
January 16, 2017 at 11:24 pm
Great intellectual you are useless. People must start respecting intellectual property. The young man should take this to court and he will win bigger money
Pharrel Williams
January 17, 2017 at 8:42 am