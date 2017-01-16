Upcoming Artist demands K50, 000 from his colleague over copyright infringement

Zambian upcoming Artist Jay Brown is demanding to be paid K50, 000 from his fellow Artist Tommy D over copyright infringement.

Jay Brown has since written to Zamcops, the board that governs music copyright in Zambia.

In his letter that has been also obtained by Zambian Eye, the upcoming artist says he is ready to settle the matter outside court although he threatens that he has already informed his lawyers about the case.

Jay Brown says it will be more costly and time consuming going to court and wants Zamcops to help have the matter settled outside c

ourt.