UNZA Lecturers go on strike

University of Zambia (UNZA) lecturers have commenced strike action due to non-payment of June salaries.

According to a memorandum issued by the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) and signed by union president Dr Evans Lampi and General Secretary Dr Kelvin Mambwe, the lecturers said they took great exception to management’s failure to respond to their demands.

“Refer to the memo dated 6th July 2017 in which we gave you and ultimatum to have the June salaries paid within 12 hours yesterday. We have not recieved any response to that memo and we take great exception to such an attitude being exhibited by your management. It is injurious to our members who are already burdened by your failure to honour other critical contractural obligations,” the lecturers stated.

“As per our standing resolution, failure to pay salaries on the pay day, automatically results into suspension of our services to the university. By copy of this memo, be informed that University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union has with immediate effect suspended its services to the University of Zambia owing to delayed June salaries.”

The memo was addressed to UNZA vice chancellor Professor Luke Mumba and copied to Minister of Higher Education Professor Nkandu Luo, the permanent secretary, the labour commissioner and the deputy vice chancellor.