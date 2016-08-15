UNZA Don takes on Election Observers

UNZA Don Mbinji Mufalo has taken a swipe at some of the Observers who came to monitor the Zambia elections.

The Observers held a press briefing a day after voting before counting was concluded and described the elections as free and fair.

But Mufalo has questioned the yardstick which observers use to evaluate elections. He says:

“Eish! As some African observer groups declare the just ended elections “free and fair”, I ask myself what exactly they were observing. I have been on election observation missions, and the problem I have is the unthinking rationale that just because a people stood peacefully in queues, and cast their ballots without someone ‘shooting’ them, then an election is deemed “free and fair”. Perhaps, it is time international observer groups re-evaluated their frameworks. An election is not just about me standing in a queue and casting my vote it is more than that!

It is about what happened and what I was subjected to before elections; during voting day; and after voting (the count). For instance, how many Kanyama, Lundazi arithmetic did they take into account, when issuing their mongrel dog-eared statements? A free and fair election, is about whether the outcome was not influenced by behaviours contrary to prescribed electoral rules. And this one, was. Period.”