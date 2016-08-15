UNZA Don takes on Election Observers

UNZA Don Mbinji Mufalo has taken a swipe at some of the Observers who came to monitor the Zambia elections.
The Observers held a press briefing a day after voting before counting was concluded and described the elections as free and fair.
But Mufalo has questioned the yardstick which observers use to evaluate elections. He says:
“Eish! As some African observer groups declare the just ended elections “free and fair”, I ask myself what exactly they were observing. I have been on election observation missions, and the problem I have is the unthinking rationale that just because a people stood peacefully in queues, and cast their ballots without someone ‘shooting’ them, then an election is deemed “free and fair”. Perhaps, it is time international observer groups re-evaluated their frameworks. An election is not just about me standing in a queue and casting my vote it is more than that!
It is about what happened and what I was subjected to before elections; during voting day; and after voting (the count). For instance, how many Kanyama, Lundazi arithmetic did they take into account, when issuing their mongrel dog-eared statements?
A free and fair election, is about whether the outcome was not influenced by behaviours contrary to prescribed electoral rules. And this one, was. Period.”
God, have Mercy on Us, Why should we be Ruled by Selfish People All our life Time.
Jata Noiluma
August 15, 2016 at 4:06 pm
I agree with you totally. Some of these missions are simply touristic. It is nonsense really. After all most of them come from countries which are well known for poorly managed elections. What observers? In fact they shou
D not even be making comments. EU and Common Weath are better.
Kongwa
August 15, 2016 at 4:10 pm
Why now?? Too late!!!!!!!Text book theories
Mpungalume
August 15, 2016 at 4:17 pm
iwe don if at all there are any electoral malpractices in the just ended elections, then tell your hh to present them to the courts of law simple as that ukucila mulesokoloka lilya mwalusa. The observers are innocent and they report what they see.
mosquito
August 15, 2016 at 5:17 pm
Mosquito, the fact that u are pf will make u support all the nonsense in this so called election – a few examples-the opposition in Zambia was denied access to state media, the state used ministers illegally when they knew it was wrong only for the case to be determined 2 days before voting, conversations were recorded where govt. funds were abused, ministers started campaigning way before the period permitted for campaigns, foreigners were registered to vote for PF , we witnessed levels of violence never known since independence,some fellow was caught and released who had access to the ecz server- these are just a few issues which did not guarantee unfairness – if this petition was to be taken to a fair court, the election of Lungu can be nullified, but I doubt very much in these courts managed by Lungus appointees – nway all in all the Almighty God is seeing all these things and one day even Lungu will account for his actions
Doc
August 15, 2016 at 5:37 pm
A mosquito is a parasite which inflicts pain on humans and seeing u wear that name explains that u have so many shortcomings. You choose to ignore facts raised by academicians just because u are a pf carder.this country is a failed state whether u like it or not.if u people are happy with pf because of those roads, us in N/Western,despite having the mineral wealth have been neglected for far too long, we are told that our place is a farm and the road going to the farm does not need attention. Look at Solwezi Chingla road.
Burning Spear
August 16, 2016 at 9:57 pm
Are you sure you know what you are talking about?
straightman
December 6, 2016 at 1:48 pm
Lungu stole de vote.no questions about it.
robert sulamoyo jr
August 15, 2016 at 5:39 pm
lungu stole the show by being human. we thank God
gwen
August 16, 2016 at 3:26 pm
For Satan hated Zambia that he gave his begotten son Edgar chanwa lungu that who ever believes him shall not live in peace but have everlasting problems
Big Nose
August 15, 2016 at 5:50 pm
please do not play with the word of God Yahweh,you will invite a curse on yourselfe,your family and your descendants,you just speak politics and politricks that’s all.Thank you country men and women.
sylvester
August 16, 2016 at 4:12 am
Missed opportunity for the Zambians
mungwala
August 15, 2016 at 5:58 pm
The election observers just came to collect their Per Diems an go home with more money in their pockets!
Did you really think they had the interests of democracy and Zambians at heart?
They took the road of least resistance. Just declare it “free and fair” while they were living in 5 star hotels at someone else expense, and enjoying themselves.
Useless bunch. This is the same get-rich-club Lungu comes from!
soros
August 15, 2016 at 6:46 pm
As for me I would just propose that from today onwards we stop accept international observers in our country,because they don’t know what they come here for.Because when one party is complaining they should make sure they see to it that everyone is happy by advocating as they are none partisan,not to just come and make money.
sims
August 15, 2016 at 6:57 pm
You can not impress everyone but the majority,due to different views and motives people have.
sylvester
August 16, 2016 at 4:20 am
Lungs used the formula he used in Kabwe convention. Take care country men. His roots are darker and evil.
PF devoncee
August 15, 2016 at 7:02 pm
True bredren. Goodluck Jonathan and tesm are bumboclaats. That is why evem Nigeria rejected the buffoon!
The Philosopher
August 15, 2016 at 7:10 pm
DON’T FORGET THAT JONATHAN IS THE SAME FELLA WHO GAVE BWEZANI “OIL MONEY” WHICH NIGERIA WANTS PAID BACK NOW.
THEY ARE OF THE SAME FEATHERS.THE SAD PART IS THAT LUNGU DOEN’T REALIZE THAT THEY ARE JUST USING HIM, EVEN IF LUNGU WERE TO GO TO JAIL FOR ONE THING OR ANOTHER, BWEZANI WILL JUST STAND THERE AND SAY…..” NE BAUZYA NEBO BALIYE KUVA”….AND MOVE ON TO FIND ANOTHER STOOG HE CAN MANIPULATE, WHILE CHAGWA WILL BE DYING WITH HIS DIABETS, LOW BLOOD PRESURE KUNYU NAVINA VYAKYE.
SON OF A GUN
August 15, 2016 at 7:51 pm
JUSTICE IN ZAMBIA, A THING OF THE PAST.
You don’t need to study law to counter check the happenings….
Fellow Zambian
August 15, 2016 at 9:06 pm
lost opportunity to fix Zambia economy and we shall pay heavily for this poor judgment and naivity to change. what a sham free and fair elections. the next time we vote UN should take over the corrupt ECZ..
chalo bananga
August 15, 2016 at 10:26 pm
let him fix his ngo presidency and displaced villagers.
owen
August 16, 2016 at 3:28 pm
if really there is someone who love zambia and has ideas on how to boost the economy of zambia,let him come openly and giving ideas to the state.either directly to the government or indirectly through medias,just in the similar manner we use to conduct all sorts of compiegns and I think it must be debatable.Bembas say “AMANO MAMBULWA.thank you.
sylvester
August 16, 2016 at 4:50 am
I wonder why a section of zambian who are celebrating when the can’t even afford to feed themself, all they is to beg everyday. SHAME!
babie k
August 16, 2016 at 5:25 am
zambians dont want your leader period
monica
August 16, 2016 at 3:29 pm
AT LAST A PERSON WHO IS PREPARED TO STAND UP AND SPEAK HIS MIND! THIS IS VERY TRUE AND IF THE OBSERVERS CAN GO BACK TO THEIR COUNTRIES AND MAKE A STATEMENT THAT THESE ELECTIONS WERE FREE AND FAIR THEN WE HAVE A BIGGER PROBLEM IN THIS WORLD THAN WHAT WE PERCEIVE WE HAVE !
queen
August 16, 2016 at 6:35 am
“a person who stumbles usually finds an excuse” To you mourners THESE ELECTIONS WERE ONLY GOING TO BE FREE & FARE IF YOUR PARTY HAD WON. PREPARE FOR 2021 & AVOID MISLEADING PEOPLE.
JOGOLO
August 16, 2016 at 10:01 am
Just look at the name of the UNZA DON then conclude that there is nothing to read about. Even intellectuals now are no longer rational objective. A Tonga friend of close to 20 years cannot look me in the face today. What a shame
Buffalo
August 16, 2016 at 11:48 am
I AGREE WITH YOU UNZA DON MUFALO. NO WONDER YOU DON’T BEG FOR FOOD LIKE THESE CADRES WHO JUST WAIT TO POUNCE ON NATIONAL COFFERS FOR THEIR SURVIVAL. THEY KNOW THEY CANNOT HAVE A LIFE APART FROM HANGING AROUND STATE HOUSE. WELL SAID. I SOMETIMES WONDER WHETHER OUR BRAINS ARE RETARDED. HOW CAN THE WHOLE OF PRESIDENT JONATHAN SURELY DECLARE THE LAST ELECTIONS FREE AND FAIR?
Kulabalika
August 16, 2016 at 12:26 pm
I would advise the opposition to formerly write to the said observer missions… its really shocking which framework was used to make such conclusions. Surely these elections were unfair even before the first woman stood on the queue to cast her vote.
What with the unfair media coverage, intimidation of the opposition, denial of permits for meetings to the opposition, cancellation of permits, use of public resources by the ruling party etc. Can there be an unfair election than we just had? Where did those observers come from? Unless they were from failed or Banana republics, they did a disservice to humanity and they should be informed that we probably didn’t need them. At least not in the form they left because in other countries their actions could have even sparked violence.
Ngulu
August 16, 2016 at 1:36 pm
It was known that UPND was losing. keep issuing statements that are naive. And you don who ever you think, our vote went to Lungu nothing else. Its unfortunate that you are failing to accept
JB
August 16, 2016 at 2:49 pm
UNZA Don please dont be theoretical no wander you have contributed to producing graduates who are theoretical in thinking we shall soon investigate you
telestie
August 16, 2016 at 6:37 pm
Thought you should be sympathetic to Green Party which conceded defeat
Wiseman Hamalambo
August 17, 2016 at 8:32 pm
The Unza don Has he Call Himself is quiet a no sense the Fact he is Lozi he is a suspect Drown is Tribalism.The Majority wins 81 against 58 that is logic.A white colar criminal has stambled.
mazo
October 19, 2016 at 10:38 am
PF MPs may have won those elections but the opposition has evidence against ECL’s alleged win, which the Concourt was so scared of receiving.
In the USA it was the other way round; Republicans gained control of both Congress and the Senate but Obama was gaining more popularity.
Besides, all PF parliamentary candidates who campaigned while holding the Ministerial posts could easily lose the seats if the law in Zambia was applied equally and fairly.
I admire people who reason. Mbinji’s quality is what we need as president in Africa. I know this man.
Calling Mbinji a tribalist is like calling a snake a human being.
Take your tribalism, away, you mosquito, eish.
Leadership is a serious matter
February 4, 2017 at 4:07 am