Unthinkable scenes in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation showed footage of people streaming through the streets of the capital, Harare, and one person carrying a sign saying “The people of Zimbabwe want Mugabe to go.”

The report headlined “ #Mugabe Must Go!” notes some of Mugabe’s achievements in his nearly four decades in power but says that “however the revolutionary train derailed somewhere along the way.”