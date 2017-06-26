Under-age pregnancies on the rise in Zambia

The parents of Lizzy Banda (on the picture) from Chipata rural in Zambia are looking for Mr Spineless Phiri who impregnated their daughter.

Lizzy was born on 25th February 2005. She was impregnated by Mr Phiri early this year while in Grade 5.

Mr Phiri who is 22 years according to his parent is on the run soon after he was told that Lizzy was pregnant and can’t be traced. Our impeccable source in Zambia told our reporter that under age pregnancies in Zambia is on the rise because of poverty,the gap between the rich and the poor is very wide – Malawi Daily Mail.