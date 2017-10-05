UK Minister for Africa visits Zambia

The United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, Rory Stewart OBE MP, is visiting Zambia to see how the UK is supporting growth in Zambia and working towards shared prosperity for both countries.

During his two day trip, the first since his appointment, Minister Stewart will hold meetings with President Edgar Lungu, Minster for Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba, local government officials in Mumbwa and the international

community.

Stewart will see first-hand the transformational results of UK aid and will meet beneficiaries to hear how this support has changed their lives.

He will also use this visit to discuss the future of Zambia’s relationship with the UK.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Minister Stewart said: “Zambia has been an important friend and partner for the UK for many

decades.

“I’m looking forward to working closer with Zambia, as the UK helps Zambia to tackle some of the biggest issues facing the region and helps build economic prosperity to boost future growth.”

Minister Stewart will visit various projects supported by the UK around Lusaka and in Mumbwa district. These include seeing how the UK is strengthening the delivery of basic services such as water and sanitation, and support to small and medium enterprises to promote economic diversification.