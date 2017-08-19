Uganda and Zambia acquire tools to identify adaptation options and mainstream gender into climate change adaptation policies

Uganda and Zambia are carrying out activities to better assess adaptation options through cost-benefit analysis and impact evaluation exercises, as part of the Integrating Agriculture in National Adaptation Plans (NAP-Ag) Programme, led by FAO and UNDP. Both Uganda and Zambia are also paving the way for gender mainstreaming in national adaptation planning policies.
In Uganda a Sensitization Workshop on Decision-Making Tools in Adaptation, including climate-resilient gender-sensitive value chain analysis and impact evaluation gathered 30 participants, mainly from district-level administrations, as well as representatives of the central Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF). As part of the workshop, a half-day field trip visit was organized to visit four farmers who had received support to build a watershed and modernize their irrigation facilities. The purpose of this activity was to test this adaptation option in a community, in cooperation with the EU-funded Global Climate Alliance project in the district of Nabisoto. The workshop consisted of several presentations including one from the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) on gender-responsive climate change adaptation interventions.
A group discussion was held on gender-responsive climate-resilient value chains and impact evaluation. The group identified entry points and a way forward, including the need to build capacities of district-level officers.
“Uganda requires these kind of tools to identify and appraise the most effective options to strengthen climate change adaptation. Once government official acquire these skills, they will be able to improve their planning and build the resilience at the national and community level,” said Willy Kakuru, National Programme Coordinator.
In Zambia, a workshop was hosted to discuss potential entry-points for work on gender and market value chains, and line up activities on impact evaluation. The workshop was attended by representatives from Ministry of Agriculture (Policy and Planning Department and Department of Agriculture), Ministry of National Development Planning (new Monitoring and Evaluation Department), Ministry of Gender, University of Zambia, Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis (ZIPA) and the Indaba Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI). In addition to the presentations, a discussion was held regarding specific projects that could be informed by further training and project work.
Future activities have been identified to continue to the work on gender, market value chains and impact evaluation. These include:
The NAP-Ag Programme supports partner countries under a country-driven process to identify and address climate change adaptation measures for the agriculture sectors in relevant national planning and budgeting processes through the formulation and implementation of a National Adaptation Plan (NAP). The programme is funded through the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety (BMUB) through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). For more information on activities in other countries see Highlights Report from 2015-2017.
We are wholesalers suppliers of metals such as silver white metallic mercury, liquid silver white mercury, pure liquid mercury, silver liquid mercury,prime virgin mercury, virgin liquid mercury, prime virgin silver liquid mercury, metallic liquid mercury virgin mercury red cherry mercury,white spirit etc.Call for more information +27815723063
We are reputable wholesalers suppliers in very high and good quality mercury and mercury products at the most affordable competitive price, which is the highest quality mercury metal in the world market today.
Mama Anina
August 21, 2017 at 7:12 am
I don’t know what you are saying
cheap Madden 18 Coins PS4 for sale
August 23, 2017 at 5:20 pm
I’m not sure exactly why but this site is loading incredibly slow
for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a
problem on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
August 28, 2017 at 1:28 am
Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will certainly digg
it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited
from this web site.
problems start
August 30, 2017 at 7:04 am
You’re so cute.
buy cheapest madden nfl 18 coins xbox one
August 30, 2017 at 10:14 pm
Hi friends, how is all, and what you desire to say
about this post, in my view its genuinely amazing in favor of me.
real estate loans
August 31, 2017 at 1:44 pm
Excellent post! We will be linking to this particularly great post on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
real estate market
September 1, 2017 at 3:59 pm
You could certainly see your expertise in the work you write.
The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are
not afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior
September 2, 2017 at 7:43 pm
I was able to find good info from your blog articles.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 3, 2017 at 5:17 pm
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to
assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
https://pt-br.facebook.com
September 4, 2017 at 1:12 am
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic
post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
ask potential real
September 6, 2017 at 3:34 am
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance”
between superb usability and visual appeal.
I must say you’ve done a very good job with this.
In addition, the blog loads very quick for me on Opera.
Superb Blog!
estate agents
September 6, 2017 at 4:19 am
Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted
with then you can write or else it is difficult to write.
image.sezn.ru
September 6, 2017 at 8:42 am
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for info approximately this topic for a
long time and yours is the best I have came upon so
far. However, what about the conclusion? Are you positive concerning
the source?
things you need to go camping
September 6, 2017 at 12:10 pm