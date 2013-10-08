Ubuntu best strategy to reduce Society problems

By Kelvin Esiasa
The writer of the popular song amazing grace reminds me of how life can change and why people should always remember to treat each other with kindness. Sometimes life is not the way we anticipate it should be.
There are many version of life. Some people in life are suffering not because they want to be, but circumstances have forced them to be in these situations. While others created their own predicament .
Newton wrote amazing grace from personal experience. He grew up without any particular religious conviction, but his life’s path was formed by a variety of twists and coincidences that were often put into motion by his recalcitrant insubordination. Amazing grace is one song that makes my heart cry whenever I see person suffering. The amazing grace always remind many people that we need make the world the best place where all people should find joy.
The term Ubuntu in another philosophy that makes me remember that people should always remain connected. Ubuntu appeared in South African sources from as early as the mid-19th century. Reported translations covered the semantic field of human nature, humanness, mankind; virtue, goodness, kindness.
An extroverted communities aspect is the most visible part of this ideology. There is sincere warmth with which people treat both strangers and members of the community. This overt display of warmth is not merely aesthetic but enables the formation of spontaneous communities. The resultant collaborative work within these spontaneous communities transcends the aesthetic and gives functional significance to the value of warmth.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu said that one of the sayings in South Africa is Ubuntu the essence of being human. Ubuntu speaks particularly about the fact that one can’t exist as a human being in isolation. It speaks about our interconnectedness.
We think of ourselves far too frequently as just individuals, separated from one another, whereas you are connected and what you do affects the whole world. When you do well, it spreads out; it is for the whole of humanity. While Nelson Mandela explained that Ubuntu is a situation where a traveler through a country would stop at a village, and he didn’t have to ask for food or for water. Once he stops, the people give him food and attend him.
Dr.Kenneth Kaunda Zambian first republican President up to now still preaches the gospel of love one another as you love yourself. Dr.Kaunda has use this message to bring peace among the Zambians. Through his leadership as Zambian President Dr.Kaunda used humanistic approach to govern the Zambia. He ensured that all the Zambians had a sense of helping one another.
My grandmother told me that in many African communities, people always helped each other especially people at the village. They made sure that everyone at the village was helped and felt at home.
Grandma furthered explained that the spirit of togetherness had helped a number of families even get educated. She cited some examples where a number of the children from her village were educated through community support. This spirit made sure that no child at the village considered himself as an orphan or street kid.
But nowadays the spirit of Ubuntu has broken out. If I look at how community in the past used to treasure everyone and supported those that were in need and how this has changed my heart always weep. Nowadays it is very surprising to see how a number of people abandon their relatives by not evening offering them any support.
One case that comes to mind is a case of a child who told to me that he wanted to postponed his examination because his mother was terrible sick, and he could not she could not raise examination fees. When I enquired from the boy if he had family members who could help him, his response was shocking.
There are so many people in the world today that are facing these challenges. Some children have dropped out of school immediately their breadwinners had died. Others families have became destitute immediately their breadwinner had died. Some children have ended up becoming street kids.
The biggest challenge in our society today is the desire for many people to become rich and have everything they desire. This spirit has made a number of communities collapse. Society has also seen a number of people always wanting to be rich rather than seeing how best they can make their communities they live in become better by helping those in need.
In developed countries, there are a number of reports suggesting that there is a lot of food which could even feed the entire world If the food was shared among various communities. Every year, consumers in rich countries waste almost as much food (222 million tonnes) as the entire net food production of sub-Saharan Africa (230 million tonnes)(UNEP).
The waste of 1.3 billion tons of food each year is damaging to the environment and causes economic losses of US$750 billion a year, according to the report. The production of this uneaten food is responsible for adding 3.3 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. This food wastage represents not only a missed opportunity to improve global food security, but also to mitigate environmental impacts and resources use from food chains, the report states (ens-newswire).
This is also worse when it come to wastage of clothes that can dress the children in impoverished communities. Misuse of finances is becoming very clear each day especially the unreasonable spending by the rich. All these practices are diminishing the spirit of Ubuntu
It is in this regard that we the community should embrace the spirit of Ubuntu. We should always remember that we are one big global family, so if my neighbor is facing a problem I should be able to explore how I can help my neighbor. I should be able to offer help if possible. The spirit of love should be the driving force for good neighborhood.
In conclusion, I end by saying when you seen a child in problem, please remember to help that child because by doing so you are reducing poverty levels in your community. Remember not to be self always be Ubuntu.
