U20 coach Chambeshi warns Mali

Zambia Under 20 coach Beston Chambeshi has warned Mali that history will count for nothing when the two sides meet on match day two of the on-going Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations at Heroes Stadium on Wednesday.
Addressing a pre-match press conference at Heroes Stadium, Chambeshi said he was confident that the current crop of Zambian players could turn the tables on Mali who hold a better head to head record against the junior Chipolopolo in recent meetings.
“Mali has been a good side, they have beaten us in the past but we have a new team that can upset the tables. Past records will not matter,” Chambeshi said.
He added that his boys had been psyched to deliver maximum points before what could be another sell out crowd.
“It is an important game for the whole country is looking at us to deliver. We are looking for a victory in tomorrow’s game,” he said.
On the weighty task of playing before a demanding home crowd, “pressure is always there especially playing before a crowd of that magnitude. I am sure the boys can withstand the pressure at any level.”
Chambeshi also said that the boys were being cautioned against being carried away by prospective European interest.
He said that the most important thing was to play well at the tournament then everything else will follow.
And team skipper Mangani Banda said the team was going to work hard to win.
The Zanaco goalkeeper said Zambia will respect Mali but also count themselves strong enough to reap maximum points.
Zambia lead Group A on three points after beating Guinea 1-0 in the opening match at Heroes Stadium on Sunday.
Egypt and Mali are tied on a point apiece while Guinea are still searching for points.
Be careful Mali plays a cool mature game with automated plans to frustrate the opponents. Timely and sharp onslaught is their motto.
Advocate
February 28, 2017 at 6:32 pm