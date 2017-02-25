U20 AFCON kicks off as Zambia takes on tricky Guinea

The Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2017 that is hosted by Zambia kicks off tomorrow with the official opening slated for 12 hours local time, reports Zambian Eye Sports correspondent.

The prestigious Total sponsored continental tournament which will be hosted by Zambia for the first time will be graced by CAF president and President Edgar Lungu.

Host Zambia will take on a tricky Guinea side in an early kick off at exactly 15:00hrs. Guinea is mostly comprised of local players which will be their greatest strength going into the encounter.

With the hosts being watched by the home fans and the head of state, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Zambia is expected to deliver on the day. In their recent past ten games, Zambia has won all but one which they lost to FC Barcelona during their training camp in Spain.

Currently, Zambia is the most in form side. Guinea will have to sweat to keep Chrispin Sakulanda, Enock Computer Mwepu, Fashion Sakala, Patson Daka and midfield maestro Harrison Chisala. Coach Beston Chambeshi will be spoiled for choices as all the players called to camp are available for selection.