Truck on Sale

Price K440, 000. Contact +260 976 000 011, or 0967 783 518 email: [email protected], Miliage 19,500
How much?
Luun
February 1, 2016 at 8:43 am
It looks nice and fit. The only problem is that we Zambians have not yet become accustomed to Chinese vehicles. Otherwise i would’nt mind buying one especially a truck. This one will sell no doubt
Jerabo
February 1, 2016 at 10:51 am
It’s $40,000
News Desk
February 1, 2016 at 1:15 pm
it is illegal to quote in dollars/foreign currency
Observer
February 2, 2016 at 5:32 am
Show this ad to Edgar. He’ll get it to use for ferrying cadres this August. He said he’ll do anything to win these elections.
Suntwe wa Suntwe
February 4, 2016 at 8:46 am
All the best.
Mainza
February 4, 2016 at 1:56 pm
