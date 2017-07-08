Tribalism rears its ugly head in City Market compensation exercise
Hi Zambian Eye. Kindly hide my ID and Post this message from my former neighbor who wants help. Her message is as quoted below.
“My names are Mahongo Kapalu. I am a widow aged 51 and a Marketer at Lusaka city Market since 2001. I am one of those that incurred damage to my property after the Lusaka City Market fire in which I lost property valued at K18,000. What has becoming shocking is the politics that has come in the registration process for the promised compensation which is really terrifying. We have been asked to register our names and estimated loses to the Council Office, which is actually being done by the PF City Market officials Mr Chileshe, Mr Mumbi and Bana Banda.
What I intend to ask is whether the registration is done with new directives from President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that only those from eastern and northern province must be compensated? Those of us with names from other provinces are being blocked from registering ourselves and today as I speak it is day 4 and I have not been allowed to register and yet I am a bona fide trader of Lusaka city Market owning a shop that is verified that it was damaged by fire. I share my shop with a long term friend who has been easily registered because she has names that they want. I am now wondering why we are be segregated on the basis of our tribes which is making them treat us all from other provinces as sympathisers and supports of UPND.
Zambian Eye, is it that the fire was choosing which shop to burn for them to treat us this way or is it that they burnt our shops deliberately to punish those of us from other provinces that are viewed to be UPND? Zambian Eye President Lungu, the poor people’s president cried when he saw our shops which were burnt and said we must all be compensated, but why are his PF officials becoming tribal now? Please Zambian Eye help us to be heard because we also deserve to be treated fairly as the fire affected us all in the same way. I am a widow and supporting 6 children all who are in School.
We all have lost our source of livelihood in that fire and our families are now suffering. My first born son is at Copperbelt University where he is studying engineering, my second born daughter is at Evelyn Hone College where she is studying environmental health. My other four children are also all in school and all dependent on me in paying their school fees. Please Zambian Eye I am on my knees speak on our behalf for President Lungu to interfere in this compensation process as we fear some of us will be unfairly left all because of tribalism and politics which has already come in”.
