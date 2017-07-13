Traditional leader donates farm with five houses to NGO

Amidst scientific research reports charging that developing countries, Zambia inclusive are set to spend billions of dollars in the fight against child marriages, a traditional leader in Southern province has donated a farm land with existing five housing units located 15 kilometres away from Choma town towards ending child marriage projects implemented by Musokotwane Compassion Mission Zambia (MCMZ) a NGO based in his chiefdom.

His Royal Highness Chief Cooma of Choma district in Southern Province donated the farm land with its housing units for the MCMZ to be more sustainable and achieve their objectives.

The traditional leader hopes that this donation to the youth driven organization will impact more lives of girls in his chiefdom.

And MCMZ Executive Director, Mr. Genious Musokotwane thanked Chief Cooma for making such a huge donation towards their cause and that the security of girls retrieved from child marriages will be more guaranteed than ever.

He told the chief that Musokotwane Compassion Mission Zambia (MCMZ) will stick to plan it presented when requesting for a piece of land.

He added that apart from turning the centre into a school of excellence for survivors of child marriages and children in distress, the organization will also lobby for a police post to be planted at the centre.

Musokotwane further says MCMZ is committed to be self sustainable through agricultural activities.

He called on the community, business houses and private individuals to consider partnering with them in revamping the donated land and houses into a safe haven for girls and children.

“We shall be knocking on doors of business houses, government offices and private individuals to help us fence the farm, renovate the houses and build more classroom blocks and hostels as soon as possible.” Says Musokotwane

He called on well wishers that may come across this news to take keen interest and consider finding ways they can be partners in such developmental projects in the fight against child marriages in Zambia.