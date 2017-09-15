Toto: A tennis star in the making

Mufulira Tennis Club (MTC) tennis star Natasha Chewe popularly known as “Toto” by her peers has the potential to go all the way if she continues playing the sport she loves at such a high level.

This is what Zambia Tennis Association (ZTA) junior national and MTC coach Lighton Ndefwayi said of the talented 11-year-old, who trains and plays for Love-40 and Mopani Copper Mines sponsored programme in Mufulilra.

“For her age, Natasha’s style of play is at the high level,” Ndefwayi said. “She has loads of potential.

“She has the commitment at this stage, she comes from a tennis family, has good support and lots of potential to be successful.

“But she’s also just a good kid who like to compete, have fun and also gets along with other players in the programme.”

Mufulira Tennis Club is currently sponsored by Mopani Copper Mines and Love- 40 programme from Dallas, USA headed by former Zambian Davis Cup tennis player Sydney Bwalya. Mopani have refurbished the club ranging from the tennis courts to the club house, they are also sponsoring the programme with transportation to various junior tournaments around the country while Love-40 provides tennis equipment for the programme.

Natasha, whose growth in the game is supervised by his her father Emmanuel Chewe – an ardent sports enthusiast who plays tennis, soccer and squash – developed the instinct of winner from the tender age. Natasha, a 6th grader at Mufulira primary school in Mufulira , has played tennis for five years, working her way up through the junior ranks.

She trains five times a week for the series and plays in tournaments on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the all entire tennis season.

“I love it, especially the competition side,” Natasha said

Last year Natasha was selected to compete in her first international tournament in Zimbabwe for Super 10’s – a tournament for the best 10-year-old players from the region. Natasha did well though she faced quite a battle.

“It was quite tough and the competition was stiff, but I was glad to participate in my first international tournament,” she said.

The story was however different when she competed in her first ever adult tournament in Mufulira early this year. She battled hard but fell short and lost in the semis finals of the Copperbelt open.

“I was thrilled to reach the semi finals at the same time disappointed that I did not win,” Natasha says.

She travelled to Lusaka early this August to compete in the Serving Zambia Junior Championships where she emerged the winner of three divisions: Girls under 12, mixed doubles and girls 18 and under.

“This is the first time in the history of Zambian tennis that I have witnessed an under-12 player win the 18 and under category,” coach Ndefwayi said.

“This year I’m not concentrating as much on results, I’m focusing more on developing my game,” says Natasha.

Natasha who said she looks up to American tennis professional Serena William , said she wants to keep playing.

“I’m just going to keep going,” she says.