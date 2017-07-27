Top 10 best ranking Secondary Schools in Zambia

The algorithm matrix was based on a number of variables to arrive at this inference and among these were:-

I) completion of A levels to progress to year 2.

Ii) Completion of a 4 year degree programme by prospective students. IV) Total number of division 1 students accepted into the university. Iv) High quota score mark to go into best schools such as Pharmacy, Medicine and Engineering. Of interest was Matero and Kamwala boys which had a high university entrance but a low % progression past A Level especially Natural Science.

Interestingly,Although NJASE girls (Southern Province) had a few entrants into university they top ranked the whole nation on university excellence performance with nearly a 100% degree level Completion of all students accepted to university. This data collection is based on 2000 to 2016 UNZA ENROLMENT STATISTICS CONDUCTED BY ZAMBIA INDEPENDENT INFORMATION SCIENCES FOR EDUCATION ANALYSIS(ZIISEA).

What lessons can we have learn and may we have your opinion why most urban especially Lusaka secondary schools are performing so badly. 1.HILCREST TECHNICAL SCHOOL (LIVINGSTONE_SOUTHERN). 2.ST.CANISIUS SECONDARY SCHOOL (CHISEKESE -SOUTHERN PROVINCE) 3.DAVID KAUNDA-DK (LUSAKA) 4.KITWE BOYS (CB) 5. CHIZONGWE (EASTERN) 6. MUNGWI BOYS TECHNICAL SCHOOL (NORTHERN).

7. SOLWEZI TECHNICAL SCHOOL(NWP)

8. KAMBULE TECHNICAL (WP)

9. NJASE GIRLS (SOUTHERN)

10. CHIKANKATA (SOUTHERN)

