Tobacco marketing season will close early due to low production in Eastern Province

Tobacco Board of Zambia (TBZ) chief executive officer Samson Muyembe has disclosed that the season which was supposed to close on September 30 is about to close.

Muyembe told Breeze FM News that there is currently no tobacco on the market as companies have bought everything and still want more.

He says Eastern Province produced about 5 million kilogrammes of burley tobacco, which is way below the production for the last two seasons.

Muyembe, however, says that the situation of low production is not unique to Eastern Province but the whole country which has produced less than what was recorded last year.

He says last season, merchants in the country bought about 23 million kilogrammes of various types of tobacco, but that this year, the figure stands at about 21 million kilogrammes.

The TBZ boss attributed the low production to challenges farmers faced in selling their produce last marketing season, stating that some farmers did not grow the cash crop this season.

He also did not rule out the possibility that some farmers could have sold their crop to companies in neighbouring countries like Malawi and Mozambique, as the borders are porous.

