Titbits of Zambian aviation history

By Brian Mulenga

When the Zambia AIrways DC-8-71 9j-AFL landed in Libreville after the Gabon crash, the Gabonese public were incensed and harangued the pilots and officials. They directly asked the Zambians who had come to identify and collect the bodies if they had planes like the Dc-8-71 why did they send the Zambia National team to their death in the defective Buffalo DHC-5 AF319 ?

That in another blunder the government sent the wrong coffins unsuitable for carrying dead bodies as cargo as per International Aviation standards and the Gabonese government supplied the correct caskets ?

That the two pilots flying the Buffalo Colonel Fenton Mhone and Lt. Colonel Victor Mubanga were very experienced instructor pilots on the Buffalo DHC-5, Dornier Do-28 Skyservant and various other types in the ZAF inventory ?

That the plane used in the fateful flight AF319 had a rather bad reputation in the Air Force as being a temperamental aircraft and hangar queen ?

That the ZAF buffalo DHC-5 fleet was dogged by accidents like the 1990 crash that killed 30 people in Ngwere ?

That another crash in 1984 that killed instructor pilots and students in a training flight caused regulations to be changed over the number of students and instructors to fly in a single plane ?

That Zambia Airways had trained pilots in Australia for the their abinitio and PPL training ?

That Zambia AIrways and Zambia Air Force had receved extensive assistance including aircraft, engineers, instructor pilots and training with Zambia Airways plus construction of the base at Mumbwa for ZAF and construction of the maintenance base at Lusaka International Airport for Zambia Airways at Lusaka International Airport ?

Did you know Zambia Airways DC-10 instructor pilots were trained British Caledonian at their training base at Gatwick and later on were later hired to perform training for BCal and British Airways ?

That before South African Airways introduced a direct flight to New York, quite a few South Africans flew Zambia Airways to New York using the Zambia Airways flight to New York connecting from Johannesburg to Lusaka. this oddity flew in the face of sanctions and the hardline rhetoric of the UNIP government against SOuth Africa ?

That when bringing the bodies of the victims of the Gabon crash, ZNBC patched live into the cockpit of the DC-8-71 and was busy conducting interviews only for the captain of the Zambia Airways Boeing 757 cargo to cut in and order ZNBc off the frequency as they needed it for their final approach into Lusaka ?

That Zambia Airways cargo loadmasters often travelled all over the world and entered airports without undergoing immigration formalities?

That Zambia Air Force and Zambia Airways shared aircrew and even operated the same aircraft namely the HS748 and once in a while mixed crews that even flew the President on the Presidential HS748 ?

That a lot of pilots including former MD Captain Godfrey Mulundika and Fleet Captain Lazaro were ex-Air Force pilots ?

That at one time Zambia had a large Greek Cypriot community to the extent Zambia AIrways could support a weekly flight to Larnaca Airport in Nicosia, Cyprus ?

That the Zambia Airways DC-8-71 supported the Cambodian General Election of 1993 as it was used to fly officials of the UN who organised the elections around the country and to ferry equipment and personnel from places like Thailand and Japan?

That there were vibrant flying clubs until the mid 1970s in places like Kitwe, Ndola, Mufulira, Lusaka and Livingstone ?

That the Lusaka Flying Club based at what is now the Warrant Officers mess at City Airport was evicted from the premises as several members were involved in the 1980 Shamwana coup ?

That Zambia Airways was formed from the ashes of the Central African Airways which had been an airline operated by the Federation Government but was dissolved due to the political differences between Zambia and Rhodesia after UDI and that Zambia once again lost out as aircaft bought largely by Zambian copper revnues ended up in Rhodesia ?

That a lost Rhdesian pilot on a training flight was overheard asking for help by Lusaka International Airport Air Traffic COntrol and help to find his way home and this was the height of when a virtual state of war existed between the two countries?

That the Rhodesian Air Force once took over Zambian airspace and their flight commander Green Leader effectively controlled air traffic movements within Zambia for that period ? That a Kenyan Airways flight on final approach to Lusaka had to ask for Green Leader’s permission first to land at Lusaka ?