Times of Zambia staff in 7 months salary arrears but MD plots to buy 2016 Toyota Landcruiser VX worth K1.2 Million – Tayali

Economic and Equity Party – EEP leader Chilufya Tayali has disclosed that Managing Director for Times of Zambia Newspapers plans to buy Times of Zambia 2016 Toyota Landcruiser VX worth K1.2 Million while the staff have now gone for 7 months without salarie.

Below is what Tayali wrote:

I keep telling Zambians that, if only our leaders were not selfish, this Country would not have poor people. Our solution as Economic and Equity Party – EEP to eradicate poverty is in fighting corruption and all forms of selfness which deprive people of opportunities such as jobs, businesses, scholarships, promotions (especially those in rural areas), etc.

If the resources of this Country are distributed equitably, we would have enough to go round for everyone to live above 2 dollars and all children going to school unless they are stray children like Bowman Chilosha Lusambo who wants to get free doctorates.

Anyway, this morning I want to bring out what is happening at Times of Zambia where employees are in 7 months Salary Arrears, a situation which has caused frustration and alarm among employees.

As you know, this is a very biased public media which cleans up and sugar coat all the negatives of President Lungu and his corrupt Govt. When some of us talk about corruption and selfness, the editor at Times of Zambia uses the best gibberish English to say otherwise.

Unfortunately, these workers have made efforts to air their grievances to President Edgar Lungu through Presidential affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe who promised to bail out the company’s financial woes should the PF emerge victorious after the 2016 polls.

But since Freedom Sikazwe was given a job and he is enjoying carrying around Chinese money to pay cadres for 2021, which they are already campaigning for, he cares less about the promises he made to the Times of Zambia workers when they were campaigning for President Lungu at the expense of other candidates and the general citizenry who pay Tax for Times of Zambia to report objectively.

Surprisingly, the Managing Director Mr. Beston Ngonga is busy ordering accounts to prepare a payment of 1.2 million kwacha to Toyota Zambia for a brand new land cruiser VX, forgetting that the company is languishing in debt and employees in 7 months salary arrears.

How selfish and inhuman can these people be, surely.

This selfishness, makes sense when you hear rumors of how Beston Ngonga was employed. It is believed that he got where he is through President Lungu’s special assistant Amos Chanda, another selfish man who promises heaven to get what he wants but there after dumps people like tissue.

Amos, fortunes have multiplied so fast, such that, if I was President, I would not be asking for evidence of corruption because his wealth and livelihood does not just add up, according to me, unless he convinces me.

I have a right to question because he is a public servant. We have lecturers, judges, Doctors, who have served for a long time, but not even their retirement package can afford them to own what Amos owns.

Anyway, I guess his friend at times of Zambia – Beston Ngonga, wants to live like Amos hence wants to buy a car which could clear all the workers arrears and pension, because these journalists get peanuts though they make kings.

This MD draws a minimum of K1, 500 as a weekend allowance, daily fuel of 60 liters, lunch allowance 500 daily and other emoluments.

Times of Zambia employees have now reached a point of frustration, that they even remembered that, there is TAYALI – TOUCH AND GO, to touch this Beston Ngonga so that he can come to his senses and stop being selfish to consider workers before his lavish life.

This man is forgetting that, he can’t compete with Amos because State House is full of Chinese visitors. Chinese visits State House more than ordinary Zambians who voted for President Lungu.

The union is toothless and full of bootlickers getting kick backs from whoever, the director human resources is equally not helpful to the workers.

The last time workers went on strike they were given warning letters and threats of dismissal because there is not freedom of expression in Zambia, especially now after the approval of article 31.

This is very sad, because these are Zambians suffering in their own Country. How are these people living in their homes. Yes PF cadres boast of Edgar Lungu being a good President – my foot!

TAYALI – NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU WITH PAYS!

2021 IS OUR TIME – WAPYA BAISA!