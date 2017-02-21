Time is more powerful than you says Kambwili

Former Minister of Information and one of the founder members of the ruling Patriotic Front Chishimba Kambwili has written the following message on his Facebook page:

If a bird is alive it eats ants, but when a bird dies ants eat it. Time & circumstance can change at any period..try as much as you can never to devalue or hurt anyone in life. You may be powerful today… but remember, time is more powerful than you. One tree makes a million match sticks, but when the time comes, only one match stick is needed to burn a million trees.