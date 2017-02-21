Time is more powerful than you says Kambwili

Former Minister of Information and one of the founder members of the ruling Patriotic Front Chishimba Kambwili has written the following message on his Facebook page:
If a bird is alive it eats ants, but when a bird dies ants eat it. Time & circumstance can change at any period..try as much as you can never to devalue or hurt anyone in life. You may be powerful today… but remember, time is more powerful than you. One tree makes a million match sticks, but when the time comes, only one match stick is needed to burn a million trees.
[huge_it_slider id="3"]Coweth College is a newly established Institute offering multiRead More
Lakeview College is a newly established Institute offering multi disciplineRead More
[huge_it_slider id="8"] John David University is a private owned UniversityRead More
[huge_it_slider id="1"] Choma Institute of Teacher Education or CITE isRead More
[huge_it_slider id="2"]This is Choma Medical College, newly established in theRead More
Monze College of Education is one the leading Colleges inRead More
Southward Institute of Education is a privately owned College registered underRead More
[caption id="attachment_43434" align="alignright" width="627"] Graduating pupils[/caption] K.A.M Kindergardten Primary School,Read More
Serenje Professional College of Education is a private owned andRead More