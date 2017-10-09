Thugs attack Alex Ng’onga’s family home in Kitwe

Chipolopolo striker Alex ‘Bazo’ Ng’onga’s family is living in fear after their home in Kitwe was attacked by unknown people following Zambia’s 1-0 away loss to Nigeria in a 2018 World Cup qualifier played on Saturday.
Copperbelt Province police commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed the incident, saying a group of people emerged from a white Toyota Land Cruiser registration number ACC 5492 and maliciously damaged two roofing sheets with stones to the home in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe area.
The group, according to Katanga, accused N’gonga, the Power Dynamos forward, of missing some guilt-edged chances in the crucial match, dashing the country’s hopes of featuring in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Katanga disclosed that police were looking for the people over malicious damage to property.
And N’gonga’s mother Charity has told Muvi TV news that she feared for her life when she heard another person threaten to destroy the house completely.
Nigeria became the first African team to qualify for the World Cup courtesy of Alex Iwobi’s second half strike at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.