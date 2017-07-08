Those who promised Amageddon are now in trouble – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians to desist from careless talk.

Speaking on arrival at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola today, the Head of State said those who talk carelessly invite trouble to themselves.

In apparent reference to Incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, President Lungu said those who were promising Armageddon are now in trouble because of the words they uttered in the past.

And President Lungu says it is only through unity that Zambia will realize the development which his Government was voted to deliver.

He says he was elected to develop the country and will work hard to deliver on his campaign promises.

President Lungu said his government’s development agenda has seen people in the Western Province benefiting from the recently commissioned Mongu-Kalabo road.

He said next week Tuesday, he is going to Dundumwezi Constituency in Kalomo District to check on the roads which the Ministry of Infrastructure is constructing.

And President Lungu has taken a swipe at some people from Lusaka who are allegedly interfering in developmental projects he recently commissioned on the Copperbelt.

The President says he has received reports that people are interfering with the projects he recently commissioned.

He said the projects on the Copperbelt are meant to benefit people in the region.

