Think outside the box to help SMEs, Mulusa urges financial institutions

National Planning and Development Minister Lucky Mulusa has called on banks and other institutions in the financial sector to develop innovative solutions to help SMEs in the country.

The Minister stated this in a speech read on his behalf by Permanent Secretary for Monitoring and Evaluation in the Ministry of National Development Planning Dr Auxilia Ponga.

The Minister said financial institutions must start thinking outside the box and empower citizens by contributing to their growth and sustainability.

He noted that access to finance has been one of the greatest challenges faced by enterprises mainly due to high interest rates and security for obtaining funds.

He encouraged the financial institutions to explore ways and means to support SMEs and to adapt to their needs.

The Minister said when he officially opened the First Edition of the SME Strategy Master Class organised by Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry at Cresta Golf view in Lusaka today.