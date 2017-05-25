They brutally assaulted me, grabbed my phones – Mmusi Maimane

South Africa Democratic Alliance ( DA ) Leader Mmusi Maimane who was deported from Zambia Thursday evening has finally explained to eNCA News his ordeal and encounter with Zambia Police at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.
“Zambia is gone , the international community must take keen interest in what is happening in Zambia. The death of democracy in Zambia is death of democracy in African region. Immediately the plane landed a group of Armed Police got in our plane, first grabbed my phones , attempted to grab my Ipad and started to squeeze my head and assaulting me and my entourage” said Maimane
Mr Mmusi Maimane said he was not even given any sensible reason for him being denied entry into Zambia. He was blocked from contacting a lawyer or chance to challenge the decision in Court as per international and diplomatic procedure where you are given chance to challenge the decision in Court instead , I was told to fly back immediately.
“Mr Hichilema is my colleague, I have a right to attend his court hearing , I have a right to give him solidarity. But the Zambian Govt’s conduct can not go unchecked by regional bodies . Iam taking it up with my Govt to take it up. Iam further taking it up with AU and SADC .. This is taking the continent backwards. This can not be allowed ” said Maimane.
Filed in By Royd Moonga
Don’t worry, Mmusi Maimane. ECL’s kingdom is unlike God’s KINGDOM. ECL’s kingdom is a mist, a fog.Dust. He is here howling today. Tomorrow he is gone. Such is the way of life this side of Heaven. Such is the way of dictators. If you don’t believe me, I can tell you this: Gaddaffi is still in Tripoli (Libya); Saddam Hussein is in Iraq; Idi Amin is still very much incharge in Uganda.General Mobutu is still relaxing in Kinshasa.Emperor Jean-Bédel Bokassa is still butchering people in Bangui, Central Africa.Charles Taylor was never tried in the Hague and taken to prison; he is sipping Champagne in Monrovia, Liberia.
Banda Forkwell Spoon
May 26, 2017 at 1:16 am
Fellow Zambians I urge those of you traveling to RSA for whatever reasons to be extra careful as the Azanians are not like Zambians when one of theirs is mistreated and irrespective of tribe or affiliation they tend to unite to effect revenge! Thus innocent Zambian travelers may pay for the irresponsible KKI airport action! Whether true or not, Maimane has already injected some venom into his countrymen and repercussions have to be suffered! Please be careful, let the Zambian government quell the simmering RSA tempers!
FuManchu
May 26, 2017 at 2:11 am
Can a zambian go to south africa to see an opposition leader facing trials in that country?its either he will come back in a casket in the name of thieves killed him.Its in zambia where a foreign opposition can visit his fellow opposition. Wake up zambians
dununa
May 26, 2017 at 4:16 am
You are wrong. Despite whatever may be happening in South Africa, democracy is respected. People can boo and shout down Zuma and even insulted calling him a thief right in parliament and no one has ever been charged with treason for disagreeing with Zuma in any way of form. Yes anyone regardless of their political or religious affiliation can attend a court hearing of anybody without being harassed or deported. ZAMBIANS MUST WAKE UP. TRAVEL AND KNOW THE WORLD AND YOU MAY LEARN A THING OR TWO ABOUT DEMOCRACY. Where will you or your leaders be without South Africa’s medical facilities or indeed the goods you come to buy for resale in Zambia. Zambians, especially we professionals are highly respected in South Africa. I am a Zambian senior official in the South African goverment and we are at pains to explain the babaric happenings in Zambia, a country so respected not long ago. We sacrificed our resources to liberate Southern Africa, yet today we are sacrificing our resources to persecute, harass and kill our own people !!!Yes people in South Africa are angry that a country that did so much to bring about freedom in their country can now start denying freedom to its own people. ZAMBIANS ARE WELCOME TO SOUTH AFRICA ANY TIME, THEY ARE NOT ANGRY WITH YOU BUT LUNGU AND PF. TO day every one wants to know who this stupid Lungu is.
PM
May 26, 2017 at 7:15 am
@Dununa
What are you talking about?
Of course you can.
Well, please distinguish between a responsible government and criminals.
KK went to Iraq to meet the feared Saddam Hussein and pleaded for the freeing of a British citizen who had been condemned to death by the courts in that country.
Nyerere helped with the release of KK who had been implicated in an actual coup d’état by some soldiers.
PF just got it wrong because they listened to Ambassador Mwamba who is so scared of the petition evidence.
HH is only being protected by God.
These people will do anything to shut him up. Even Lungu cannot stop them.
May Psalm 91 be HH’s portion. Amen.
Real Patriot
May 26, 2017 at 7:24 am
Dununa, you are stupid! Courts are open to the general public. Any member of the public can attend court, sit in the gallery and follow proceedings. You don’t know this simple thing? No wonder pf followers like you are just fools!
Common Criminal
May 27, 2017 at 8:00 am
@Dununa, have you heard what Mr Maimame said? He said Mr HH is his friend and he was coming to give him solidarity. What is wrong with that? Besides, Mr Maimane had informed the Zambian government through the Zambia High Commission in that country. Yes, this kind of thing does happen in civilized Democratic countries. You can go to South Africa and offer solidarity to Joshua Malema, for example. The only danger I am seeing now is, our leaders have created their own sanctions from travelling to South Africa either for shopping or medical attention. I am seeing a situation where the South African Parliament may overwhelmingly vote to Impose sanctions on PF senior members entering South Africa. Further, as someone has already said, there maybe xenophobia against
sinono
May 26, 2017 at 5:24 am
…against Zsmbians travelling to that country for whatever reason! The DA is a big Party in RSA with a lot of influence in the South African Parliament. Its even bigger than the PF considering the population of South Africa compared to Zambian’s 15 million inhabitants!
sinono
May 26, 2017 at 5:33 am
Which influence? South Africa has more political challenges than Zambia Why can’t he first remove a log from his country then come to our country?
pimping
May 26, 2017 at 5:56 am
Let him learn to respect his own President then we can allow him in Zambia. Do you want him to bring the culture of fighting in Parliament and insults in our country?
pimping
May 26, 2017 at 6:00 am
God help Africa. The cadres at work. What a shame Zambia.Pimping and Dununa you are just brainless PF brats.
muntungwa
May 26, 2017 at 6:26 am
So, this character was sent by his sponsors, knowing full well what was going to happen, and then cries foul to the world to paint a bad picture of our country. He knew what was going to happen but as far as they are concerned, they have achieved their objective. So, these are the characters HH mixes with? You shall know them by whom they associate with. Well done Zambian Govt – do not allow any charlatan around.
OneNation
May 26, 2017 at 6:27 am
A South African High Commissioner Official was at the Airport at KKI Airport to receive Mr Mmusi Maimane the DA Leader. This deportation is a serious diplomatic breach and Zuma’s govt is forced to take stern action to protect the interests of South Africans. Until now Zuma and SADC were using quiet diplomacy on Lungu and with this action the gloves are off.Lungu is making a mistake to allow PF Cadres dictate Foreign Policy to govt. These matters should be left to Minister of Foreign Affairs and his officials to deal with. Mumbi Phiri,Kennedy Kamba, Sunday Chanda etc should stay out these diplomatic affairs. Lungu is digging is own grave by allowing these misguided and ill qualified PF Cadres to interfere with Zambia’s Foreign Policy if it exists. These actions have served to inform the whole World that in Lungu u now have a Dictator who has no Respect for Rule of Law, Good Governance and Human Rights. AU and SADC must urgently deal with this Zambian Political Crisis b4 Zambian descends into a Civil War.Dictator Lungu is prepared to go down with Zambia. He must be stopped.
Victor
May 26, 2017 at 6:29 am
The chap was denied entry to Zambia and not deported. Every country has a right to choose who enters it’s borders. There is little Zambia can gain from such a visitor. Even back home they are always fighting with THE ANC government. Let them keep that violence in their country and parliament.
Kalunga Fred
May 26, 2017 at 6:45 am
pf govt is the sect of evil from the…… to the tail. These agents of the devil in sheep’s clothing are up to no good. These evils are hostile to civil way of doing things. Civil war like in Syria is the way to go in Zambia.The cowards and the weak will leave, the strong will remain to liberate Zambia from the agent of the devil in pf. At least we should test it.
swift change
May 26, 2017 at 6:53 am
This leader of a racist political party, why didn’t he go to Uganda when the opposition leader was arrested there or South Sudan? Better still, let him go to DRC, we’ll see if he’ll even return to South Africa
HH azinama!
May 26, 2017 at 11:19 pm
The biggest problem in Zambia is that there is Leadership Failure. Lungu has failed to lead the govt and the Country. Lungu has surrendered Executive Authority to PF Cadres like Kaizer Zulu,Kennedy Kamba,Mumbi Phiri etc. All these Cadres don’t know how International Protocols work. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Dept of Immigration should have handled the Mmusi Maimane issue on Zambian Soil and instead of illegally sending heavily armed Policemen on the South African Plane as if Mmusi Maimane the DA Leader is a Terrorist.Visionless Lungu is being misled by PF Cadres and hence making all these mistakes and putting Zambia in disrepute. Lungu should enforce the separation of powers among the Executive arm of Govt,the Judiciary and Parliament. Lungu has used PF Cadres to undermine the Courts,govt Ministers and their Depts and Parliament. It is wrong for Lungu to allow PF Cadres who are not even govt Officials to dictate govt Policy.There must be a separation of Power between the Govt of Zambia and PF Secretariat. Emmanuel Mwamba is supposed to be a Zambian Envoy to South Africa and he is supposed to represent all Zambians in South Africa but right now Emmanuel Mwamba is a PF Cadre abusing the Zambian High Commission in South Africa to protect and promote PF interests as opposed to Zambian Interests. Emmanuel Mwamba is a PF Cadre who played a key role in Rigging the 2016 Election and is not a properly trained Diplomat.We need a Professionally trained Person to be a Zambian Envoy to South Africa.
Mundia
May 27, 2017 at 5:41 am
Was it Zuma who was deported or a front of a racist party?
What was he doing at the High Commission the next day with less than 10 ‘protesters’ in a country with more than 40 million people?
Shame on DA supporters,
Shame on HH supporters.
Think of what would have happened now if the police had not taken action on HH’ s very stupid behaviour.
Zambia is safe now wìth HH in Chimbokaila Executive Lodge.
Mbo Mbubo
May 27, 2017 at 7:05 am
Dununa doesn’t understand anything here these are the people that support anything. He has no idea what democracy is in RSA. There they boo the President nor here where we are so primitive and take the President as your father. In RSA no such a thing. We were almost getting there as a country but PF has taken this country backwards to unip time. Learn to live to change the country so that your children cab find a better place not with your dununa concept. You are going to feel it now how the economy will hit you
Mwina Chishinga
May 27, 2017 at 8:41 pm
