They brutally assaulted me, grabbed my phones – Mmusi Maimane

South Africa Democratic Alliance ( DA ) Leader Mmusi Maimane who was deported from Zambia Thursday evening has finally explained to eNCA News his ordeal and encounter with Zambia Police at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

“Zambia is gone , the international community must take keen interest in what is happening in Zambia. The death of democracy in Zambia is death of democracy in African region. Immediately the plane landed a group of Armed Police got in our plane, first grabbed my phones , attempted to grab my Ipad and started to squeeze my head and assaulting me and my entourage” said Maimane

Mr Mmusi Maimane said he was not even given any sensible reason for him being denied entry into Zambia. He was blocked from contacting a lawyer or chance to challenge the decision in Court as per international and diplomatic procedure where you are given chance to challenge the decision in Court instead , I was told to fly back immediately.

“Mr Hichilema is my colleague, I have a right to attend his court hearing , I have a right to give him solidarity. But the Zambian Govt’s conduct can not go unchecked by regional bodies . Iam taking it up with my Govt to take it up. Iam further taking it up with AU and SADC .. This is taking the continent backwards. This can not be allowed ” said Maimane.

