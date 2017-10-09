There’s no freedom of expression in Zambia – Laura

Alliance for Community Action (ACA) Executive Director Laura Miti has charged that freedom of expression in Zambia is nonexistent.

But the Zambia police service argues that freedom of expression does exist although people tend to abuse it.

Miti has told Byta FM News in an interview that people are not at liberty to express themselves freely in the country because their right to do so is always infringed on by Government through the police.

She explains that Freedom of Expression is a right for all human beings and is supposed to be enjoyed without any interference from anyone or the Police.

The outspoken human rights activist however laments that the opposite is the current situation in Zambia.

Miti reiterates with concern that the right to Freedom of Expression is infringed when people try to bring out issues affecting them in different sectors of life.

She has since called on Government to put in measures that will see all Zambians express themselves freely without any kind of interference from the Police or any other Government institution.

But Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo says people in Zambia have the right to Freedom of Expression but tend to abuse it.

Katongo tells Byta FM News that there are clear guidelines on how people should express themselves as stipulated in the constitution of Zambia.

She emphasizes that people are at liberty to express themselves as long as they abide by the law and that the Zambia Police Service is under constitutional obligation to protect citizens as they enjoy their right to speak out on various issues that are affecting them.

Katongo has since urged people to follow the laid down procedures in order for them to enjoy the freedom to express themselves without any interference.