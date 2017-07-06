There is no tension but acts of terror by UPND – President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says there is no tension in Zambia but instead there are acts of terror by the opposition UPND which cannot be allowed to continue.

Clarifying his proclamation he made on Wednesday when he addressed a press conference today at State House, President Lungu assured the nation that the decision to invoke article 31 will not affect innocent civilians but will assist him in smoking out the ‘terrorists’ who have been trying to intimidate him and make the country appear ungovernable.

President Lungu assured the nation that all business would go on as usual but noted that criminals, transgressors will not invade him.

He said he had no intention to abuse the power granted to him by the constitution as he does not want to disrupt ordinary life.

“I will only go for those posing danger to public order and security, people are free to move, freedom of the media will continue. No curfew and no blanket regulations we will be dealing with matters case by case,” President Lungu said.

“Do not panic, fear nothing… your liberties are important and do not worry you are in safe hands.”

President Lungu however explained that he cannot sit down and watch acts of terror being pushed by the opposition saying he had to immediately move in and put measures to protect property and citizens.

The Head of State said whatever he has done is within the law and stated that he will always follow the law as he discharges his duties.

President Lungu explained that the UPND had warned of making the country ungovernable in an event that they lose the 2016 elections. He said what is happening now is what the UPND threatened to do before elections.

He said the UPND is pressuring his government to revisit the outcome of the 2016 elections.

“There is no tension in the country, they are acts of terrorism building to intimidate me. It is a systematic approach by the opposition to ignite talks to drive us to a negotiating table. They are trying to compel us to form a government of national unity,” said President Lungu when asked to comment why he had invoked Article 31 if there was no tension in the country.

He said the constitution was clear about elections and that the one who wins take it all saying there was no room for negotiation to form a government of national unity.

President Lungu said he outright won the elections and has urged the UPND to do the right thing by going back to the drawing board and start preparing for the next elections.

On the incarceration of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, President Lungu said the law enforcement agencies has the case which will be presented in court. He said he hopes Hichilema will have his day in court and that he doesn’t care on whether he will be acquitted or convicted.

President Lungu said as president he has a duty to protect the country and it’s citizen he will do that even using excessive power but within the law.

On the massive media reports in the international press that Zambia had become dictatorship, President Lungu disclosed that he is aware of a crusade comprised of African tycoons pushing for regime change in Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Kenya.

President Lungu explained that these people have heavily invested in advocacy trying to paint him as a bad leader, ‘a dictator’ however, he asked every Zambian and the international community to take an introspection and really check if indeed Zambia was in dictatorship.

