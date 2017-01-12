The wako-ni-wako syndrome, the case of Kalusha

By Isaac Mwanza
Football is my second Passion in comparison to other things I love most but I had deliberately tried to avoid giving my personal opinion about the decision of Kalusha Bwalya voting for some non – Zambian against a Zambian Reinford Kalaba because I was trying to reflect on what kind of people we are as Zambians.
The media and those who fought great Kalu seem to be enjoying the occasion with having Kalu demonized as being “unpatriotic” and all sorts of names but here are things we least forget to ask ourselves:
1. Why should we condemn the “wako-ni-wako” type of voting in politics and call for Great Kalu to openly show “wako-ni-wako”? So wako-ni-wako is not good for Zambian elections but good for CAF or African elections?
2. Isnt this a clear testimony that most of us are hypocritical when we condemn Tongas voting for “their own” HH but demanding that Kalu should have voted for his own? What is unpatriotic for Tonga’s could have been patriotism if done by Kalusha?
3. How many of you support and buy (Jerseys) regalia for local Zambian teams here like Matero United much as u spend on supporting English teams?
4. What value is it for President Lungu to set up a Commission to investigate the voting pattern when we seem to approve voting based on wako-ni-wako which you wanted Kalu to do?
5. Why should Kalu be under an obligation to give reasons why he voted for other people when you are not demanding the same from Kalaba who voted for Ronaldo against my favourite player Messi? What was the basis for Kalaba voting for Ronaldo over Messi? May we know?
6. Isn’t the wako-ni-wako syndrome what Edgar Lungu trying to break by including everyone in his administration regardless whether you are “old” or “new” to PF or not linked but so long you Zambians or u still want him, in making decisions for his appointments to consider some old PF members more Zambian than the others? Leaders make tough decisions as we saw from ECL and Great Kalu.
7. If Africa was to unite, would Zambian electors be expected only to vote for Zambians who contest elections and no other?
My remarks
Granted, FAZ want to justify why they won’t vote for Kalu at FIFA elections but Kalu has made a good case to other nations that he looks at football beyond national pride. His vote against Kalaba may even go down well with other countries who will look at FAZ as being selfish over Kalu and give Kalu a vote beyond national pride.
Zambia must always remember that you will not ascend to leadership of whether it is the AU, SADC, UN, CAF, FIFA if you think wako-ni-wako mentality is a good game.
No hurt feelings, Kalaba you are a good footballer of our time but you also voted for Ronaldo over Messi. I don’t need your explanations as may be needed of you by others but I remind you that this is a game.
Don’t hate the player, hate the game of numbers. So please FAZ, keep your vote away from Kalu if you need and even when he wins or loses during FIFA elections, he will walk with his head high that he is not the wako-ni-wako type of a person when expected to make a decision between Africans.
A very misdirected article – the two issues are not equivalent to be simply compared just like that. Just put your argument without bringing in meaningless examples.
OneNation
January 13, 2017 at 2:39 am
The Article is misleading and misinformed.The starting point is One Zambia. One Nation. This is irrespective of tribe, religion, political affiliation etc.It is very unpatriotic for a Zambian National to vote for another National unless Kalu is no longer a Zambian. We can only assume that Kalu put his money where his mouth is and Zambian Nationalism was sacrificed.Kalu should be ashamed and condemned for betraying the Zambian Nation. In other countries what Kalu did is reasonable. Kalu is In that post becoz Zambians elected him and he has betrayed the interests of Zambians infavour of money. Kalu is unpatriotic and should be recalled. Kalu is no longer our Sport Ambassador and should be recalled or he should defect to a country of his choice.
Zulu
January 13, 2017 at 4:41 am
Kalusha should have picked the best player….and as far as we are concerned kalaba is best……
kay1
January 13, 2017 at 7:23 am
Isaac Mwanza, you have written but written nothing. Wako-ni-Wako is bad for any country. It’s a breeding nursery for all negative activities which can lead to national insecurity. On the other hand however, wako-ni-Wako is good for competitive games Mr Mwanza otherwise why do we always blame Referees from West or North Africa each time they officiate at matches which Zambia has lost? That’s Wako-ni-Wako Mr Mwanza. Those Refs always want the teams from their neighborhood to excel like the infamous Diramba did against Zambia years back, remember Diramba?
sinono
January 13, 2017 at 10:00 am