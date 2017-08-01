“The UPND should not protect tribalist Kambwili”
Chishimba Kambwili
MY REACTION TO OUR UPND PARTY SPOKESPERSON MR CHARLES KAKOMA, ON GAGGING MEMBERS FROM COMMENTING ABOUT KAMBWILI
While i agree with the fact that members should not take turns attacking Kambwili as being a man who is down , I don’t 100% agree with an a Statement officially attributed to our UPND PARTY SPOKESPERSON Hon Charles Kakoma to gag members from having a say on Hon Kambwili who insulted a section of this nation’s ethic grouping some of the Party members belong to.
I wonder why UPND Members should not comment on someone who is fighting through Courts to keep his membership in his Party PF? I further wonder how this guidance will be implemented, so we should be pretending our neighbour’s house is not on fire even when we are seeing the smoke and not go to watch ? (We must be strong huh ) Why shouldn’t we remind Hon Kambwili that “KHAMA HAS NO MENU?” While it must be understood that we shall not interfere in whatever God is doing to punish a sinner who insulted God’s wisdom , as individuals we shall comment and draw lessons .
Undoubtedly, Kambwili’s insults were grave and insensitive, trying to sugarcoat and play around English words will not help leave alone Kambwili himself to reform from repeating the same behaviour when he is back on the position of authority he abused then. The attacks were damaging at individual level through those generalised insults targeted at the entire tribe. Friendships were lost and votes were lost politically through those tribal campaign and if the UPND leadership feels nothing about that, then they should write to Kambwili that as a ” Party they took no offense over his insults and that all comments are being made at individual level”
I further don’t agree with this act of desperation by our Party through the spokesperson to behave like a :-
“HUNGRY HYENA THAT KEEPS FOLLOWING AN INNOCENTLY WALKING MAN WITH A HOPE THE SWINGING HANDS FALLING OFF A WALKING MAN’S BODY BECAUSE ACCORDING TO THE HYENA THE HANDS ARE SWINGING BECAUSE THEY ARE LOOSE AND ABOUT TO DROP”
This is a bad culture and attitude…It brings out lack of confidence on the part of the Party that, it can attract a political figure by his own will without coercion as if UPND is not a party of choice.
If Kambwili feels he can’t join because Members he insulted are commenting on his past behaviour then he is setting conditions to people he insulted . Why shouldn’t he be insulted, mocked or reminded of his oast conduct?
If we have to pretend that we were not insulted by Kambwili to attract him to the Party…then it is no wonder people want to feel that they are indispensable and bigger than an organisation which is Kambwili’s own character which makes him a bad member politically for any Party .
When Kambwili insulted Tongas, UPND had to hide behind the insulted people to expose his tribalism. And Tongas agonised with Kambwili’s insults and walked with shame and defended themselves as individuals through available means. Today Kambwili is trying to join the UPND Party. The UPND through a spokesperson decides to issue out an order gagging the aggrieved people?
In any case those commenting are not insulting Kambwili but rather reminding him that “KHAMA IS BITCH”
So shall we be allowed to comment on this prodigal son as individuals while the Party as an institution does its coercion and talks.
And it’s not all those that were affected were UPND to abide by this order from the Party. There are nonpartisan kinsmen who felt injured. Tongas and non Tongas who are not UPND, if they continue commenting , will our silence mean or achieve anything?
“LET KAMBWILI SWALLOW HIS BITTER PILL, THIS IS EXACTLY HOW WE FELT WHEN HE DEMEANED AND INSULTED US, AS PIPO WHO DON’T THINK ,THAT CAN EVEN REJECT JESUS TO VOTE FOR HH”
Infact he has not apologised, how does one apologise and begin to justify before his apology ends?
Just my opinion,
Royd Moonga
