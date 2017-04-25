The tribalism nonsense in Zambia
Pukuta Mwanza
Douglas Hampande writes:
If Bishop Joshua Banda and Reverend Pukuta Mwanza were Tonga and they supported HH, those voices of hate would have said ‘Tribalism! Tribalism! Tribalism!’ Now they are both from eastern province and support Edgar Lungu, they are patriotic to ‘Zambia.’ CCZ, Catholic Bishops, LAZ, diplomats and non-state supported media have condemned the growing dictatorship, except Rev Pukuta Mwanza of Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and Bishop Joshua Banda of Northmead Assemblies of God. If Douglas Hampande supports HH, it’s tribalism. A Mwanza, Banda or Zulu supports Edgar Lungu, its patriotism. Nonsense.
431 Total Views 4 Views Today
The tribalism nonsense in Zambia
Pukuta Mwanza
Douglas Hampande writes:
If Bishop Joshua Banda and Reverend Pukuta Mwanza were Tonga and they supported HH, those voices of hate would have said ‘Tribalism! Tribalism! Tribalism!’ Now they are both from eastern province and support Edgar Lungu, they are patriotic to ‘Zambia.’ CCZ, Catholic Bishops, LAZ, diplomats and non-state supported media have condemned the growing dictatorship, except Rev Pukuta Mwanza of Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and Bishop Joshua Banda of Northmead Assemblies of God. If Douglas Hampande supports HH, it’s tribalism. A Mwanza, Banda or Zulu supports Edgar Lungu, its patriotism. Nonsense.
Related posts: